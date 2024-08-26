CureMint First Dental Procure-to-Pay Solution Added to Sage Intacct Marketplace

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CureMint, the only solution provider to offer a single, seamless Procure-to-Pay platform exclusively for Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), now integrates with Sage Intacct accounting software, giving DSOs even more visibility and control over their spend.





“We’re thrilled to add this integration to our solution,” said Brandon McCarty, founder and CVO of CureMint. “With so many DSOs using Sage Intacct as their accounting software, we knew it was critical to integrate with the product. By unifying procurement and AP, the CureMint platform improves efficiency, increases visibility, reduces waste and enables smarter spending decisions. Integrating with Sage Intacct means even more DSOs can benefit from our platform.”

In dental practices, procurement drives an outsized share of the A/P workflow. To help address this pain, CureMint provides a single solution to integrate the procurement process with the A/P and finance teams. The solution automates invoice matching, ensures detailed coding for accurate financials, streamlines “no touch” bills for payment and highlights billing exceptions and discrepancies to ensure proper payment.

“We’re proud to be the first procure-to-pay platform built for DSOs in the Sage Intacct marketplace,” said CEO Tyson Nargassans. “Our team is laser-focused on providing the best solutions for our customers, and completing this integration is one demonstration of that. Our competitors often treat A/P as a simple task, merely focusing on the matching process. However, we understand that it’s much more complex, involving a comprehensive workflow and intricate coordination. This integration with Sage ensures our product works with the accounting software that our customers use.”

CureMint leads the industry by offering a single, seamless procure-to-pay platform for Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). The CureMint Platform closes the gap between procurement and payments through seamless workflows, empowering DSOs to execute on their procurement strategy efficiently, automate AP processes, and gather critical insights to assess their practices and partners. With a single source of truth, business leaders gain visibility and control of their spend, maximize cash flow and improve their bottom line. As of July 2024, CureMint manages annual spend of over $200 million across nearly 2,000 dental offices. Learn more at www.curemint.io.

