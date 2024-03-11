CureMatch and Spesana Declare Strategic Collaboration for Advancement in Patient Care Workflow Solutions and Integration of Actionable Knowledge for Predictive Treatments

SAN DIEGO & MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CureMatch and Spesana, two leading health-tech companies, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership for the advancement of precision medicine and transform the solutions available to clinicians & patients. The planned integration & alignment of CureMatch’s innovative KRR (knowledge, representation & reasoning) AI precision medicine platform with Spesana’s clinical workflow ecosystem aims to revolutionize patient care and outcomes in the healthcare industry.





With this collaboration, clinicians will have unprecedented access to actionable data at the point of care, empowering them to make informed decisions and create more efficient and personalized patient treatment plans. CureMatch provides oncologists with clear, accessible, predictive treatment analysis to equip them with actionable knowledge tailored for each unique case. CureMatch will be seamlessly integrated with the Spesana’s solution, providing a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge tools and insights.

“Spesana is delighted to unveil our pivotal collaboration with CureMatch. For years, oncologists have sought a comprehensive precision medicine approach to patient care. The integration of Spesana’s technology ecosystem with CureMatch’s profound insights, empowers oncologists to tailor treatments precisely to each patient’s needs. Spesana’s intuitive and universal workflow tool, spanning all electronic medical records and locations, brings personalized treatment to the forefront. CureMatch’s scientific prowess is complemented by their profound organizational commitment to effecting change, making them an ideal partner for Spesana and our dedicated oncologists.” – Carla Balch, Founder and CEO of Spesana

The collaboration between CureMatch and Spesana is driven by shared objectives and their strong alignment in mission, vision, and values. Both companies are deeply committed to advancing healthcare technology and improving cancer patient outcomes.

“CureMatch is thrilled to unite with Spesana in this transformative collaboration. Our joint dedication to advancing precision oncology, aimed at enhancing patient care, perfectly aligns with the objectives of this partnership. We aspire to make a groundbreaking impact on the healthcare industry by providing clinicians with unparalleled tools for personalized patient care, tailored to their individual unique cancer profiles. Just as no two snowflakes are alike, no two cancers are identical.” – Navid Alipour, Co-founder, and CEO of CureMatch

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and holds the promise of reshaping the future of healthcare through the integration of advanced technology and clinical expertise. Together, CureMatch and Spesana share a common mission to transform the cancer patient care continuum, driving improved outcomes and enhanced care to all communities.

About CureMatch:

CureMatch is at the forefront of precision medicine, deciphering advanced molecular analysis to guide personalized cancer decisions. Committed to innovation and accessibility, CureMatch continues to lead the way in understanding cancer complexity and providing information directly to individuals.

For more information, please visit | www.curematch.com/

About Spesana:

Spesana has developed a healthcare platform for all therapeutic areas in all settings of care to increase the velocity of patients moving to the right specialists with a unified medical record. Important to the mission is the focus on precision medicine, notably molecular diagnostics, and clinical collaborations to allow physicians, patients, and insurance teams to come together around the best available therapies and new clinical trials for patients. The company was founded by oncology information technology trailblazer Carla Balch and an experienced team known for building the first certified electronic medical record platform in oncology. Spesana creates real-time collaborations, decision support based on real-world data and molecular diagnostics results.

For more information, please visit | www.spesana.com

