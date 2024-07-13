Curacao’s Inaugural Deal Days Offers Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Exclusive Online Discounts for Limited Time

Curacao will launch a three-day sales event from July 15 to 17, featuring 40% to 70% discounts on electronics, fashion, furniture, and appliances.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Curacao—Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer in the Southwest, is rolling out its first-ever Curacao Deal Days. This online sales event will feature unbeatable “site busters” discounts ranging from 40% to 70% for Curacao account holders. Starting at midnight on Monday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 17, customers can access hundreds of mega deals on Curacao’s e-commerce website, while supplies last.









“Today, as the retail landscape buzzes with competitive sales from major players like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair, and Target, our inaugural Curacao Deal Days will distinctly stand out to value-conscious shoppers. We offer exceptional discounts on top-quality products, ensuring our customers get exclusive access to significant savings,” said John Huang, Senior Director of eCommerce at Curacao. “We are dedicated to providing highly attractive prices on a wide range of items, making it the perfect opportunity for our customers to save on everything they’ve been wanting to buy—all from the comfort of home.”

Curacao Deal Days highlights include 40% to 70% discounts on:

These incredible discounts are only available for a very limited time to Curacao account holders while supplies last. This exciting shopping experience promises an unmatched range of “site busters” that combine quality, variety, and affordability to ensure every customer finds something special that aligns with their lifestyle and budget.

Curacao offers millions of underserved customers a pathway to establish and maintain access to credit online and in its department stores. By becoming a Curacao account holder, you gain access to exclusive offers during Curacao Deal Days and unlock a world of exciting discounts and promotions year-round. With Curacao’s easy credit options, you can shop now and pay later, making getting the products you want more accessible than ever.

Opening a Curacao account is free, and you can visit Curacao’s website at icuracao.com to explore the exclusive deals and learn more about how to become a Curacao account holder.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

