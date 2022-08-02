Cummins Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter revenues of $6.6 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $702 million (10.7 percent of sales)

EBITDA in the second quarter was 16.0 percent of sales; Diluted EPS of $4.94

Second quarter results include $29 million ($0.16 per diluted share) of costs related to the separation of the Filtration business, and benefit of $47 million ($0.33 per diluted share) from adjusting the reserves related to the suspension of our operations in Russia.

The company is maintaining its full year 2022 guidance, expecting revenue to be up 8 percent and EBITDA of approximately 15.5 percent.

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter revenues of $6.6 billion increased 8 percent from the same quarter in 2021. Sales in North America increased 15 percent while international revenues decreased 2 percent, driven primarily by a slowdown in China and the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

“The company achieved record revenues and solid profitability in the second quarter of 2022, with demand for our products remaining strong across most of our key markets and regions, apart from China,” said President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey. “Employees across our organization have worked tirelessly in the face of supply chain challenges and rising costs that continue to impact our industry. While navigating these challenges, we will continue to focus on enabling our customers’ success, driving cycle over cycle improvement in financial performance, investing in sustainable solutions that will protect our planet for future generations and returning excess cash to shareholders.”

Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $702 million ($4.94 per diluted share) compared to $600 million ($4.10 per diluted share) in 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $1.1 billion (16.0 percent of sales), compared to $974 million (15.9 percent of sales) a year ago. Second quarter results include costs of $29 million ($0.16 per diluted share) related to the separation of the Filtration business, and a $47 million benefit ($0.33 per diluted share) from adjusting the reserves related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia. We also experienced $48 million ($0.34 per diluted share) of mark to market losses on investments that underpin our unqualified benefit plans in the second quarter, which compares to gains of $20 million a year ago. The tax rate in the second quarter was 17.3 percent including $36 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, of favorable discrete items.

2022 Outlook:

Based on the current forecast, Cummins is maintaining its full year 2022 guidance, expecting revenue to be up 8 percent and EBITDA of approximately 15.5 percent. The company plans to return approximately 50 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Any expenses outside of the normal course of business associated with the separation of the Filtration business, the pending acquisition of Meritor, or indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia have been excluded from the outlook provided.

“High inflation and rising global interest rates have increased uncertainty about the pace of growth in the global economy. Demand for Cummins’ products and services remains strong, and as a result we have maintained our projection for full year revenues and profitability from three months ago,” said Rumsey. “We continue to monitor economic conditions closely and will adjust our operating plans should the outlook for our core markets weaken.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

The company achieved significant milestones related to two previously announced acquisitions, Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS) and Meritor. In April 2022, Cummins completed the acquisition of JVS, adding engine braking and cylinder deactivation technologies which are key components to meeting current and future emissions regulations. On May 26th, Meritor’s shareholders voted in favor of the Cummins acquisition bid, further validating the potential of what Cummins and Meritor can achieve together. The companies are working together to complete the acquisition this week as we have received all regulatory approvals to close the transaction.

The company announced several collaborations that further enable our customers to achieve their decarbonization goals. During the second quarter, Cummins announced collaborations with Daimler Truck North America and Scania to deliver fuel cell electric powertrains for heavy-duty truck applications, and with Komatsu on the development of zero-emissions haulage equipment, including hydrogen fuel cell solutions for large mining haul truck applications. Cummins, Chevron, and Walmart are also working together to integrate Cummins X15N natural gas engine, powered by renewable natural gas, into Walmart’s heavy-duty truck fleet.

We continue to make progress on the planned separation of the Filtration business.

Cummins was ranked No. 4 on Forbes 2022 list of the Best Employers for Diversity, its highest ranking ever on that particular list, and named to 3BL Media’s list of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens. In addition, the company posted its first Human Capital Management report detailing the ways the company strives to create a dynamic work environment, and published its 19 th consecutive Sustainability Progress Report.

consecutive Sustainability Progress Report. In July, the company announced Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins President & Chief Operating Officer, would assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022. She is the seventh CEO, and first female, in the company’s history. Tom Linebarger, Cummins long-standing CEO, assumed the role of Executive Chairman, which includes continuing to serve as Chairman on the Board of Directors and taking on select executive responsibilities, such as the pending acquisition of Meritor.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.

Second quarter 2022 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2021):

The Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems results were all impacted by adjustments to the reserves related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

Engine Segment

Sales – $2.8 billion, up 11 percent

Segment EBITDA – $422 million, or 15.2 percent of sales, compared to $402 million or 16.1 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $1 million of additional costs related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

On-highway revenues increased 16 percent driven by pricing actions and strong demand in the North American truck markets, strong aftermarket demand and recovery in the bus market which was severely impacted by Covid-19 in the previous year. Off-highway revenues decreased 8 percent driven by a slowdown in China construction.

Sales increased 15 percent in North America and 1 percent in international markets, with higher demand in Western Europe offset by a decline in China.

Distribution Segment

Sales – $2.3 billion, up 17 percent

Segment EBITDA – $297 million, or 13.2 percent of sales, compared to $201 million or 10.5 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $45 million of benefits from adjusting the reserves related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

Revenues in North America increased 21 percent and international sales increased by 10 percent

Higher revenues were primarily driven by increased demand for parts and service.

Components Segment

Sales – $2.0 billion, down 2 percent

Segment EBITDA – $352 million, or 18.1 percent of sales, compared to $301 million or 15.1 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $2 million of benefits from adjusting the reserves related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

Revenues in North America increased by 13 percent and international sales decreased by 19 percent due to lower demand in China from a high base in 2021.

Power Systems Segment

Sales – $1.2 billion, up 5 percent

Segment EBITDA – $128 million, or 10.6 percent of sales, compared to $139 million, or 12.2 percent of sales. EBITDA includes $1 million of benefits from adjusting the reserves related to the indefinite suspension of our operations in Russia.

Power generation revenues were flat. Industrial revenues increased 7 percent due to stronger demand in mining and oil and gas markets for both engine systems and aftermarket products. Demand for alternators increased 33 percent due to supply chain constraints on external customers.

New Power Segment

Sales – $42 million, up 75 percent

Segment EBITDA loss – $80 million

Revenues increased due to higher battery demand in the North American school bus market.

Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24.0 billion in 2021. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; any adverse effects of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; any adverse effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the global response (including government bans or restrictions on doing business in Russia); failure to successfully execute or integrate the acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; failure to realize all of the anticipated benefits from our announced acquisition of Meritor, Inc.; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers’ and original equipment manufacturers’ customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, bankruptcy or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; failure to complete, adverse results from or failure to realize the expected benefits of the separation of our filtration business; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; climate change and global warming; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company’s operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EDT. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com. Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions, except per share amounts June 30,

2022 July 4,

2021 NET SALES $ 6,586 $ 6,111 Cost of sales 4,860 4,633 GROSS MARGIN 1,726 1,478 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 622 600 Research, development and engineering expenses 299 276 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 95 137 Other operating expense, net 3 4 OPERATING INCOME 897 735 Interest expense 34 29 Other (expense) income, net (8 ) 73 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 855 779 Income tax expense 148 167 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 707 612 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 12 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 702 $ 600 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 4.97 $ 4.14 Diluted $ 4.94 $ 4.10 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 141.2 145.1 Diluted 142.0 146.5 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Six months ended In millions, except per share amounts June 30,

2022 July 4,

2021 NET SALES $ 12,971 $ 12,203 Cost of sales 9,713 9,239 GROSS MARGIN 3,258 2,964 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,237 1,174 Research, development and engineering expenses 597 536 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 191 303 Other operating expense, net 114 12 OPERATING INCOME 1,501 1,545 Interest expense 51 57 Other (expense) income, net (17 ) 74 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,433 1,562 Income tax expense 303 339 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 1,130 1,223 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 20 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 1,120 $ 1,203 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 7.90 $ 8.24 Diluted $ 7.86 $ 8.16 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 141.7 146.0 Diluted 142.5 147.4 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,462 $ 2,592 Marketable securities 536 595 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,998 3,187 Accounts and notes receivable, net 4,156 3,990 Inventories 4,765 4,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 843 777 Total current assets 12,762 12,309 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,389 4,422 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,544 1,538 Goodwill 1,391 1,287 Other intangible assets, net 1,054 900 Pension assets 1,461 1,488 Other assets 1,876 1,766 Total assets $ 24,477 $ 23,710 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 3,405 $ 3,021 Loans payable 165 208 Commercial paper 705 313 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 443 683 Current portion of accrued product warranty 796 755 Current portion of deferred revenue 871 855 Other accrued expenses 1,221 1,190 Current maturities of long-term debt 65 59 Total current liabilities 7,671 7,084 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 3,490 3,579 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 589 604 Accrued product warranty 714 684 Deferred revenue 852 850 Other liabilities 1,506 1,508 Total liabilities $ 14,822 $ 14,309 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued $ 2,423 $ 2,427 Retained earnings 17,450 16,741 Treasury stock, at cost, 81.5 and 80.0 shares (9,439 ) (9,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,696 ) (1,571 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 8,738 8,474 Noncontrolling interests 917 927 Total equity $ 9,655 $ 9,401 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,477 $ 23,710 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended In millions June 30,

2022 July 4,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 707 $ 612 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 167 167 Deferred income taxes (46 ) 9 Equity in income of investees, net of dividends 14 22 Pension and OPEB expense 8 21 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (12 ) (17 ) Share-based compensation expense 9 10 Russian suspension recoveries (47 ) — Loss (gain) on corporate owned life insurance 48 (20 ) Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure (3 ) 9 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable 165 43 Inventories (209 ) (292 ) Other current assets (8 ) 6 Accounts payable (58 ) (88 ) Accrued expenses (30 ) 193 Changes in other liabilities (81 ) (34 ) Other, net (25 ) (25 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 599 616 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (147 ) (125 ) Investments in internal use software (13 ) (11 ) Proceeds from sale of land — 20 Investments in and net advances (to) from equity investees (21 ) 34 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (328 ) — Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (236 ) (219 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 207 174 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (30 ) (2 ) Other, net 2 8 Net cash used in investing activities (566 ) (121 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 42 20 Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 394 (117 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (47 ) (17 ) Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements (53 ) — Dividend payments on common stock (204 ) (197 ) Repurchases of common stock (36 ) (672 ) Proceeds from issuing common stock 10 8 Other, net — (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 106 (977 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 47 5 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 186 (477 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,276 2,958 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,462 $ 2,481 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Six months ended In millions June 30,

2022 July 4,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income $ 1,130 $ 1,223 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 328 337 Deferred income taxes (112 ) 17 Equity in income of investees, net of dividends (62 ) (114 ) Pension and OPEB expense 17 41 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (55 ) (68 ) Share-based compensation expense 14 18 Russian suspension costs, net of recoveries 111 — Asset impairments and other charges 36 — Loss on corporate owned life insurance 85 12 Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction exposure (10 ) 10 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (252 ) (331 ) Inventories (498 ) (628 ) Other current assets (65 ) (18 ) Accounts payable 426 377 Accrued expenses (281 ) 169 Changes in other liabilities (11 ) (34 ) Other, net (38 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 763 955 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (251 ) (212 ) Investments in internal use software (24 ) (22 ) Proceeds from sale of land — 20 Investments in and net advances (to) from equity investees (53 ) 10 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (245 ) — Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (433 ) (362 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 461 381 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges (32 ) 12 Other, net 1 27 Net cash used in investing activities (576 ) (146 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 56 20 Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 392 (123 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (71 ) (33 ) Net payments under short-term credit agreements (24 ) (102 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (14 ) (13 ) Dividend payments on common stock (411 ) (394 ) Repurchases of common stock (347 ) (1,090 ) Proceeds from issuing common stock 19 26 Other, net 9 (13 ) Net cash used in financing activities (391 ) (1,722 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 74 (7 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (130 ) (920 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,592 3,401 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,462 $ 2,481 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

