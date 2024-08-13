Culture Genesis Dominates Digital Reach and Engagement Among Diverse Audiences, Nielsen Study Shows

Nielsen analysis reveals Culture Genesis’ unprecedented reach and engagement across White, Black, Hispanic, and mixed-race demographics outperforms key competitors and sets new benchmarks for precision-targeted multicultural marketing at scale.









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Culture Genesis, the largest, diverse-owned digital video network for underrepresented creators and multicultural audiences, today announced the results of a recent Nielsen Media Impact study, highlighting its exceptional performance in reaching and engaging diverse audiences through its YouTube network.

Conducted over six months from August 2023 to January 2024, the study highlights Culture Genesis’ significant lead over key competitors in attracting Black, Hispanic, and White viewers aged 18 and older. Key findings include:

Unparalleled Black Audience Engagement : In January 2024, Culture Genesis achieved 237 million minutes of watch time among Black audiences, nearly doubling the combined total of Univision, BET, BuzzFeed, Allen Media, and Essence.

: In January 2024, Culture Genesis achieved 237 million minutes of watch time among Black audiences, nearly doubling the combined total of Univision, BET, BuzzFeed, Allen Media, and Essence. Substantial White Audience Reach : White audiences spent 272 million minutes on Culture Genesis’s diverse-owned YouTube network, demonstrating its broad appeal across demographics.

: White audiences spent 272 million minutes on Culture Genesis’s diverse-owned YouTube network, demonstrating its broad appeal across demographics. Strong Hispanic Audience Penetration : Culture Genesis consistently reached an average of 11% of the Hispanic 18+ audience monthly, highlighting its ability to connect with this growing demographic.

: Culture Genesis consistently reached an average of 11% of the Hispanic 18+ audience monthly, highlighting its ability to connect with this growing demographic. Overall Audience Leadership: Culture Genesis’ YouTube network reached 25.9 million viewers aged 18+ in January 2024, solidifying its position as a major player in the digital media landscape.

“These results validate our mission to create content that resonates with diverse audiences and attracts a broad viewership,” said Desmond Graves, SVP, Analytics and Insights at Culture Genesis. “Our ability to engage viewers across racial and ethnic lines positions us as a unique and valuable partner for brands looking to make an impact and connect with a full spectrum of diverse consumers.”

In addition, the study showed that Culture Genesis on YouTube showed the highest percentage reach for mixed-race audiences—the fastest-growing group in the U.S.*

Culture Genesis reached 12% of Black Hispanic adults 18+ (equal to Univision on YouTube) on YouTube

Culture Genesis reached 14% of Asian or Pacific Islander Hispanic adults 18+ YouTube

“Centering the stories and talent from historically excluded communities engages diverse audiences,” said Charlene Polite Corley, VP Diverse Insights and Partnerships at Nielsen. “These metrics demonstrate the value of inclusive platforms like Culture Genesis when marketers include them in the marketing mix.”

Culture Genesis commissioned the study, which demonstrates the platform’s ability to capture and retain viewer attention across demographics, positioning it as a powerful tool for precision-targeted marketing campaigns.

Graves added: “Nielsen’s data confirms Culture Genesis as a superior investment for brands seeking to maximize ROI through precise targeting of high-value multicultural audiences.”

For more information, visit https://www.culturegenesis.com/.

*In the 2020 U.S. Census, the number of people identifying as two or more races grew by 276% compared to 2010. Nielsen’s definitions of Black Hispanic and Asian or Pacific Islander Hispanic adults align with the Census.

About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is the largest digital video network for underrepresented creators and publishers, with over 95% diverse-owned inventory. This includes Culture Genesis’ owned and operated properties and a large affiliate network of diverse-owned properties that help advertisers reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences at scale.

Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis was founded by former Apple executive Cedric J. Rogers and VEVO, MLB Advanced Media alum Shaun Newsum. We build, develop, and acquire digital media technology and audiences and are committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented creators in the digital space. For more information, visit https://www.culturegenesis.com.

