Cugat Enhances Retail Efficiency and Shopper Experiences with Toshiba’s Self Checkout

New self-checkout technology revolutionizes Cugat’s retail operations, setting the stage for growth and innovation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cugat, a leading family-owned supermarket chain in Chile, has successfully implemented Self Checkout by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. This step elevates Cugat’s retail operations and focuses on continued growth to drive innovation.

"Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is excited to collaborate with Cugat on this groundbreaking project. The successful deployment of the Toshiba Self Checkout effectively addresses significant operational challenges and optimizes checkout processes. This achievement enhances Cugat’s efficiency and sets a solid foundation for its future expansion and technological advancements," said Manuel Medecigo, VP of Sales, Latin America at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

Headquartered in Rancagua, Chile, Cugat operates 18 stores with two additional locations currently under construction. "The deployment of Toshiba’s Self Checkout significantly enhances our customer service. By addressing specific challenges around operational efficiency and weight validation, Toshiba enables us to better manage our points-of-sale and improve the shopping experience for our valued customers. We look forward to expanding this technology to more locations as we continue to grow and innovate," said Christian Bravo, Executive Controller at Cugat. “Toshiba's Self Checkout seamlessly integrates with our existing infrastructure, reducing dependency on additional providers, improving transaction speed, and optimizing the checkout process.”

The successful adoption of Toshiba’s Self Checkout paves the way for further expansion of this technology across additional Cugat branches. Focusing on innovative solutions, Toshiba will continue to support Cugat’s evolving retail operations, driving innovation, and enhancing market competitiveness.

Toshiba’s business partner, Funziona Retail, was instrumental in the success of the project. As the primary partner, Funziona Retail brings invaluable expertise and a strong understanding of the client’s operational needs and technological challenges. Supporting this effort, Rhiscom served as the key solutions integrator, successfully ensuring seamless collaboration and implementation. Together, Funziona Retail and Rhiscom support smooth and effective project executions.

About Cugat:

From its humble beginnings in Pichidegua, Supermercados Cugat has grown to become a benchmark in the supermarket industry, known for its commitment to quality, variety, and customer satisfaction. As a 100% Chilean family-owned business, Supermercados Cugat prioritizes sustainable development and community well-being. Looking ahead, the company remains dedicated to being a leading force in the Chilean supermarket sector. Supermercados Cugat aims to innovate, enhance services, and expand its reach to serve more communities while maintaining the trust of its customers. The company’s mission goes beyond selling products; it is committed to improving the quality of life for its customers.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs. Visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, to learn more.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Bibiana Arb

barb@toshibagcs.com