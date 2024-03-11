CueZen Selected to Participate in Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program

Empowering Personalized Healthcare with Innovative AI





REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CueZen, an AI-based personalization engine for health, proudly announces its selection to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. A membership to the invite-only, highly selective program marks a significant milestone in CueZen’s journey towards supporting healthcare at a population scale. The program’s rigorous selection process underscores CueZen’s commitment to excellence and contributions to healthcare technology.

CueZen stands at the forefront of innovation in healthcare, driving behavior change for better health outcomes through hyper-personalized nudges that enable people to engage better with their personal health goals.

With its selection to the Pegasus Program, CueZen gains access to invaluable resources and support. Ankur Teredesai, CEO of CueZen and Professor at the University of Washington Tacoma, shares, “CueZen’s selection to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is a testament to our commitment to delivering personalized healthcare solutions. This builds on the previously announced Microsoft relationship, which aims to leverage CueZen’s generative AI technology for health and Microsoft Azure to provide more personalized patient engagement solutions. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings, as it allows us to benefit from Microsoft’s advanced technologies to enhance our offerings and access to Microsoft’s enterprise customers, sales channels, and technical support, thereby expanding our footprint.”

Through this program, CueZen is poised to build on its success in enabling populations to move into Blue Zones and drive positive health outcomes in the industry. CueZen aims to enhance its proprietary personalization engine, empowering population health programs, healthcare providers, payors, and patients with tailored solutions that optimize outcomes and experiences.

About CueZen: CueZen is a leading AI-based personalization engine for health that leverages advanced algorithms and data analytics to deliver personalized health recommendations, treatment plans, and interventions. With a mission to revolutionize healthcare delivery, CueZen is committed to harnessing the power of AI to enhance patient care and outcomes.

For further information on CueZen’s involvement in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and its contributions to personalized healthcare, please visit www.CueZen.com.

Contacts

press@cuezen.com