<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Cue Health to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare...
Business Wire

Cue Health to Present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cue Health (“Cue”) (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, announced today that its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 180 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://cuehealth.com/.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that uses diagnostic-enabled care to empower people to live their healthiest lives. The Cue Health platform offers individuals and healthcare providers convenient and personalized access to lab-quality diagnostic tests at home and at the point of care, as well as on-demand telehealth consultations and treatment options for a wide range of health and wellness needs. Cue’s customers include federal and state public sector agencies and the private sector, which includes healthcare providers, enterprises, and individual consumers. Cue’s COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription. Cue has since received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for its molecular mpox test at the point of care and, to expand its test menu, the company has a number of other submissions under review by the FDA. Cue, founded in 2010, owns over 100 patents and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Contacts

Lorna Williams

ir@cuehealth.com

Cue Health

press@cuehealth.com

Articoli correlati

Ameresco Wins Environmental Initiatives Award at The 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading Cleantech Integrator receives recognition for second year in a row for establishing United States Southeast's largest floating solar...
Continua a leggere

Global Survey Suggests Consumers Overestimate their Ability to Detect Deepfakes

Business Wire Business Wire -
New global research from Jumio reveals disconnect between consumer awareness of generative AI and deepfakes and the risk these...
Continua a leggere

Founder and CEO of Intuit Credit Karma, Kenneth Lin to Present at Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ameresco Wins Environmental Initiatives Award at The 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Business Wire