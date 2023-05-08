 Cubic Introduces Five-Year Manufacturer Warranty on New DTECH Devices

Company continues to deliver quality products with mission-critical data at the tactical edge





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMPS—Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions announces a standard five-year warranty on all new DTECH Mission Solutions’ core devices. The mission-engineered, multi-domain platforms are designed to meet the arduous fielding schedules and operating conditions of our military, government, first-responder and commercial customers.

“Cubic’s DTECH Edge Compute and Networking platforms are trusted, scalable and intuitive technologies built for a decisive advantage,” said Anthony Verna, senior vice president of CMPS DTECH Mission Solutions. “No matter the mission, the platform needs to survive and be reliable. The new warranty is based on a proven track record of high reliability for all DTECH families of systems to include M3-SE, M3X, Vocality and XD.”

DTECH platforms enable edge users to securely connect, collaborate and analyze mission-critical data, empowering the warfighter with a persistent information advantage no matter the local power or environmental conditions. The scalable solutions are suitable for command post locations that require multiple advanced applications and large numbers of users, or a few operators in a low-footprint location.

DTECH small form factor enclaves can be pre-cabled and operated directly in a backpack or transit case, increasing command and control agility by reducing network set up and tear down. Support for industry standard Network IOS and Cloud Operating Systems reduces the training burden on network administrators, and automated deployment software reduces complex bare-metal equipment reload times from days to hours. Whether at-the-halt or on-the-move, the platforms provide resilient computing and networking solutions at the point of need for tonight’s fight and the next mission at the tactical edge.

