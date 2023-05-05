Cubic, Instant Connect and Rally Tactical Systems Partnership Presents Ground-Breaking Tactical Radio Interoperability for the U.S. Military and its Global Allies

Enhancing warfighter communications with next-generation language translation capability





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMPS—Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, Instant Connect Software and Rally Tactical Systems are proud to announce a joint offering in tactical radio interoperability that is poised to support and enhance seamless coalition force communications for the U.S. military and its global allies.

“Cubic is proud to support the U.S. military and its allies. Our collaboration with Instant Connect Software and Rally Tactical Systems further enhances and extends our Mission Forward focus and provides warfighters with the Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) environments they need to accomplish the mission,” said Anthony Verna, senior vice president of CMPS DTECH Mission Solutions business. “The integration opens a world of opportunity to provide even greater radio and IP interoperability, performance and encryption, along with multiple-force, multilingual collaboration.”

Instant Connect’s interoperable Push-to-Talk (PTT) platform, a proven IP-based push-to-talk solution powered by Rally Tactical Systems’ Engage Engine, is integrated with Cubic’s RoIP radio gateways, including the Vocality, M3X and M3-SE brands. Servicing missions from the command post through the dismounted soldier or first responder, this best-in-class military-grade hardware and software helps users achieve tactical missions with greater communications flexibility, situational awareness, and multilingual collaboration. This next-generation radio/IP interoperability feature includes a versatile “any language to any language” translation capability that lets warfighters and coalition partners instantly communicate with each other, regardless of language, and keep multilingual missions on track.

Forrest Claypool, Instant Connect’s CEO, said the companies share a commitment to allied forces worldwide. “The Instant Connect PTT platform, integrated with Cubic RoIP gateways through the Engage Engine, offers coalition forces a range of best-in-class features that includes automatic language translation, super-lightweight serverless deployment, Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) and Windows Team Awareness Kit (WinTAK) plug-ins, and superior interoperability across Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) and other radio environments,” Claypool said. “The caliber of our joint offering is irrefutable. For example, our PTT software solution is Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)-certified and included on the DoD Information Network (DoDIN)-approved product list, joining a select cadre of software products.”

Join Cubic and Instant Connect at SOF Week, May 9–11

See a demonstration of the Instant Connect, Rally Tactical Systems and Cubic collaboration during the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week, May 9–11 at the Tampa, Florida, Convention Center.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people’s lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic’s portfolio of businesses, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of LVC and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

About Instant Connect

Instant Connect Software LLC is a global leader in tactical voice communications for militaries, government, life safety, and commercial enterprises. The company is currently engaged with military and government agencies around the world, including every branch of the U.S. military and many NATO allies. The company provides warfighters, government, life safety, and commercial frontline teams with interoperable next-gen voice communications that connect mobile, IP, radio, and telephony devices across MANETs, private and public Long-Term Evolution (LTE), 5G, Wi-Fi, radio, and other networks. These engagements range from frontline military units to covert operations to strategic command and base operations. Instant Connect is an affiliated business of the Chicago-based Dillon Kane Group (DKG). Visit https://www.instantconnectnow.com/.

