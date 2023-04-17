CTM360 Makes North American Debut at RSA Conference 2023

North American launch of the only fully consolidated platform for External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection and Cyber Threat Intelligence. Actively recruiting for its North American expansion

SAN FRANCISCO & MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTI–CTM360, the first Arab world cybersecurity technology operating at a global scale, will make the company’s North American debut at the RSA Conference 2023 from April 24 to April 27 in San Francisco. CTM360 will demonstrate the company’s award-winning consolidated external security platform that features the industry’s only integrated Digital Risk Protection stack integrating multiple security technologies.

The RSA Conference 2023 is globally recognized as a key event for cyber security practitioners and innovators to demonstrate their technologies, build community strength, and encourage dialogue and collaboration across the cyber security industry. The week-long event marks CTM360’s first North American appearance.

“CTM360 will be an active participant at the conference and will showcase our SaaS platform for External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, and Cyber Threat Intelligence,” said CTM360’s CEO, Mirza Asrar Baig. “The CTM360 platform is offered as a consolidated Digital Risk Protection stack, where all technologies are fully integrated.”

CTM360 was recognized in Frost & Sullivan’s report with the Enabling Technology Leadership award in the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) industry. CTM360 was applauded for excellence in commercialization success, application diversity, commitment to creativity and customer service experience. Bahrain-based CTM360 is among the few that originated an integrated approach to consolidate External Attack Surface, Digital Risk Protection and Cyber Threat Intelligence, collectively termed as External Risk Mitigation and Management (ERMM) by Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

CTM360 Challenge

CTM360 is extending an intriguing challenge to all conference attendees – See for yourself just how advanced their EASM, DRP & Takedown capabilities are. CTM360 is confident enough to offer free dinner for those that aren’t convinced!

Find CTM360 in the RSA Conference 2023 at Booth #6285 North Expo Hall for a live platform demonstration with the external attack surface and digital risk protection data-points mapped to your organization.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations, or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

