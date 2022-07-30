CTC Global Applauds the U.S. House for Passing the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACCCconductor–Today, CTC Global applauds the Unites States House of Representatives for passing H.R. 5118 – the Wildfire Response and Drought Resilience Act. Among many other important features, the Act directs the U.S. Department of Energy to conduct a study on the ability of advanced transmission technologies, including low-sag advanced conductors, to reduce the vulnerability of electric grid infrastructure to energy disruptions caused by natural disasters and extreme weather.

CTC Global anticipates the study will confirm that high-capacity, low-sag advanced conductors, such as CTC Global’s ACCC® Conductor will: dramatically reduce wildfire risk by improving sag clearances between transmission facilities and vegetation; increase grid capacity to enable electric rerouting around high-risk areas under extreme weather events; and improve electric grid resiliency during active wildfires. In addition to wildfire risk mitigation, advanced conductors reduce consumer electricity costs and GHG emissions.

J.D. Sitton, CEO of CTC Global stated: “Electric transmission lines are the backbones of our economy and are increasingly at risk due to wildfires. Modern advanced conductors are being used to reduce wildfire risks on key transmission lines across the western United States. Lawmakers and regulators should insist that legacy conductors, known to sag excessively under high temperature conditions, be removed and replaced with heat-resistant, low-sag advanced conductors. Congress’ direction to the DOE to study this is an excellent first step towards a more resilient transmission grid.”

While the frequency and severity of wildfires, drought conditions, high temperatures and other extreme weather events continue to impact people around the world, CTC Global is very pleased that the U.S. Congress is taking action. And, as efforts to combat climate change are highly dependent on decarbonizing the grid, CTC Global is proud that its high-capacity, low-sag and energy-efficient ACCC® Conductor will continue to play an important role.

About CTC Global:

CTC Global is the privately held power grid solutions company whose flagship product, ACCC® Conductor, is the leading high-performance, high-voltage power line solution used by utility companies around the world to expand grid capacity and to debottleneck their grids. ACCC® Conductors have been selected for over 1,100 projects by more than 250 utilities in 62 countries and are credited with eliminating over 17 million metric tons of line-loss related CO 2 emissions. CTC Global is headquartered in Irvine, California. Visit www.ctcglobal.com

