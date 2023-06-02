CTC Achieves a 69 Net Promoter Score, Doubles Subscriber Growth, and Reduces Truck Rolls 50 Percent With Self-Install Strategy Built on Calix Revenue EDGE

Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) leverages the end-to-end Calix cloud and software platform and Calix Premier Customer Success to launch and promote an innovative self-installation strategy for subscribers that yields 95 percent engagement and 50 percent truck roll reduction while doubling subscriber growth and accelerating market expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announces that Minnesota-based, member-driven cooperative Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) innovated a groundbreaking self-installation strategy, Broadband in a Box™, that more than doubled subscriber growth. CTC developed and launched the strategy by leveraging the award-winning Revenue EDGE™ on the Calix platform, which includes Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems, managed services, Calix Marketing Cloud (Marketing Cloud), and Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud). To further accelerate the success of this strategy, CTC also partnered with Calix Premier Customer Success (Premier Success). Initially driven by the pandemic-era need for contactless support, Broadband in a Box enabled new members to get set up with their CTC Complete Wi-Fi service quickly—without the need for a member services technician to visit their home. The innovative approach proved wildly popular. With 95 percent engagement for Broadband in a Box, CTC accelerated their market expansion into Cherry Township, Minnesota, delivering their services to new homes and businesses in mere days. Annual new subscriber growth rates have jumped from 6.5 percent to nearly 14 percent.

Because Support Cloud enables their team to solve most self-installation issues remotely, CTC immediately lowered operational expense (OPEX), reducing unnecessary truck rolls 50 percent. To ensure they continue to understand and meet their subscribers’ needs, CTC recently worked with Calix Business Insights Services to run a Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) survey. The result was an exemplary score of 69, with almost half of CTC “promoters” citing customer support as the primary reason for their glowing ratings.

The Broadband in a Box process would not be possible without the ability to drop-ship high-performance and pre-provisioned GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems directly to new members’ doorsteps. The systems come with a Wi-Fi Quick Start Guide, instructions for downloading the CTC Complete Wi-Fi app (their personalized version of the CommandIQ® mobile app), links to online resources such as how-to videos, and CTC-branded socks (a complement to the company’s “rocks your socks” theme). The CTC team deploys the GigaSpire BLAST u6, but this process could leverage any GigaSpire BLAST system from the growing portfolio.

To promote their differentiating self-service options, CTC leveraged creative assets in the Calix Market Activation program and their subscriber insights in Marketing Cloud to launch compelling and targeted go-to-market campaigns. Over 12 months, these efforts have strengthened a direct line of communication with their subscribers by driving 85 percent higher adoption of CTC’s mobile app.

CTC used the OPEX savings gained by their Broadband in a Box process to further invest in delivering differentiated value to their members. They have since deployed two Calix SmartHome™ managed services: ProtectIQ® home network security and ExperienceIQ® advanced parental controls. Both are delivered via the CTC mobile app and feature easy-to-use controls. Updates on the number of digital threats blocked are delivered via subscribers’ mobile devices—reinforcing the value CTC provides and further growing member loyalty.

“Our investment in the complete Calix platform has unlocked new ways for us to deliver world-class customer support that remains unmatched in central Minnesota,” said Anita Hollenhorst, business development and communications manager at CTC. “Due to the success of our self-installation and support options among our member base, we’ve been able to redirect resources into additional growth-oriented activities. That includes introducing new managed services. With the Calix platform, we can deliver high-speed internet and managed services easily and quickly—getting members started on service in mere days. They love the prompt service activation and the quality of experience. Meanwhile, we benefit from reduced OPEX and faster time to revenue to support our business growth.”

“Any Net Promoter Score above 50 is considered excellent,” says John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “So, when CTC achieved a score of 69, we knew they were joining a multitude of Calix-partnered broadband service providers that are truly setting the standard for subscriber experience. Our $1 billion investment in the industry’s only end-to-end cloud and software platform, combined with our dedicated customer success organization, continues to pay off for CTC. This is a results-oriented business. Job number one for Calix is enabling customers like CTC to embrace innovation so they can simplify their business, excite subscribers, and grow their value. By leveraging Revenue EDGE on the Calix platform, CTC has dramatically simplified customer support and marketing for their team while delighting subscribers with an incredible experience. By choosing to partner with our award-winning Premier Success team, CTC further leveraged their investment in our platform to improve the customer experience and reduce OPEX by cutting truck rolls in half. The outcome has been incredible—doubling their new subscriber growth while securing unbeatable loyalty. We are proud to be their partners in success.”

Learn how to leverage the full Revenue EDGE solution on the Calix platform to create differentiated subscriber experiences and drive incredible broadband business success.

