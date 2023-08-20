CSRI Leaders Discuss the Health Data Utility Maturity Model and TEFCA at Civitas Annual Conference

The health data utility is the most effective, cost-efficient approach to meeting states’ health data needs





NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HIE–Leaders with the Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, will participate in thoughtful and provocative discussions about the Health Data Utility Maturity Model (thecsri.org/health-data-utility) and the Office of the National Coordinator’s (ONC) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) at the Civitas Networks for Health 2023 Annual Conference, which convenes in National Harbor, Md., from Aug. 20 to 23.

A health data utility is a nonprofit organization serving as a public-private resource for robust clinical and non-clinical data that can be leveraged by state and other health and health care stakeholders to achieve healthier communities.

In March, CSRI released the CSRI Health Data Utility Maturity Model to address the most pressing health and public health challenges facing states across the country. Three of these challenges are maternal health disparities, the opioid use disorder epidemic, and infectious disease outbreaks. The model includes a robust tiered structure of the characteristics and services of a health data utility and the private and public segments it serves.

TEFCA is ONC’s effort to establish the infrastructure model and governing approach for users in different networks to securely share basic clinical information with each other–all under commonly agreed-to expectations and rules, and regardless of which network they’re in.

In January, CSRI announced that it intends to partner with eHealth Exchange’s anticipated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) as part of TEFCA (https://tinyurl.com/2ta6jam4).

“We are thrilled to engage in thought-provoking conversations about the CSRI Health Data Utility Maturity Model and TEFCA with our health data network colleagues at the Civitas Networks for Health 2023 Annual Conference,” said Morgan Honea, CSRI president and executive vice president of Denver-based Contexture (the umbrella organization of health data networks in Colorado and Arizona).

“John Kansky will contribute to a robust discussion about the role of health data utilities in addressing our nation’s most pressing health care challenges,” added Honea. “In addition, Melissa Kotrys and Nichole Sweeney will add to a timely and provocative discussion about TEFCA. The hard truth about TEFCA is HIEs need to have a plan to address it. Complementing, ignoring, or leveraging TEFCA are all options.”

Details about these sessions include:

John Kansky, CSRI board officer and president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Indiana Health Information Exchange, will participate in an Unconference session at the Civitas conference where he will discuss the health data utility model. This session takes place at 4 PM ET on Sunday, Aug. 20.

CSRI Board Officers Melissa Kotrys, CEO of Contexture, and Nichole Sweeney, general counsel and chief privacy officer at CRISP, Maryland’s health data utility, will participate in a discussion with Kathryn Bingman, vice president of interoperability adoption at eHealth Exchange, called “Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA): Complement, Ignore, or Leverage?” which takes place at 1:15 PM ET on Monday, Aug. 21.

Founding CSRI health data organizations include Contexture, Baltimore-based CRISP, Omaha-based CyncHealth, Indiana Health Information Exchange, and Emeryville, Calif.-based Manifest MedEx.

About CSRI:

The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) is a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks. Collectively, our nonprofit organizations connect over 80 million records for patients across several states and provide a wide range of services to health care organizations. For more information, visit thecsri.org

