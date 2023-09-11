CSI Recognized as a Top Fintech Provider by IDC Financial Insights for 12th Consecutive Year

Leading fintech and regtech provider ranks among the top 50 on the global list

PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSI, a nationwide provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been named to IDC Financial Insights’ IDC FinTech Rankings for the 12th consecutive year.





In the 2023 report, CSI is recognized as a top 50 technology provider for financial institutions, its highest ranking to date. Rankings for the top global providers of financial technology are categorized and evaluated based on previous calendar year revenues exclusively received from financial institutions and fintechs for hardware, software and/or services.

“IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for 20 years and has expanded the program to now include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest fintechs in the world,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. “The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer’s financial journey.”

The ranking follows a year of growth and accolades for CSI and its NuPoint® core solution. NuPoint was recently awarded “Best Core Banking System” in the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA by Fintech Futures, while CSI announced 20 new core agreements with community banks in the first half of its fiscal year. The company also recently announced its participation in the Federal Reserve’s FedNowSM Service, offering instant payments capabilities to its core customers.

“Our recognition as a top global provider year after year is an indication of our dedication to, and consistency in, delivering comprehensive solutions and services to our customers,” said David Culbertson, CEO and president of CSI. “CSI’s continued growth both on this list and through our expanding customer base is a testament to our incredible team of experts and their relentless work ethic toward building relationships and providing state-of-the-art digital technologies that evolve with the financial services industry and account holder needs.”

IDC’s annual report highlights the technology providers that supply the support and technology required to service the financial industry. IDC forecasts that worldwide spending on IT in the financial services industry will surpass $800 billion by 2026.

To learn more about the IDC rankings and its continued coverage of the top global providers of financial technology, please visit idc.com/financial. For more information on CSI, visit csiweb.com.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking technology partner, Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers fintech, regtech and cybersecurity solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. In addition to its reputation for providing expert service, CSI focuses on propelling crucial technology advancements, accelerating speed-to-market and deploying solutions for fraud and anti-money laundering, account origination, small-to-medium businesses and treasury management, managed IT services and cybersecurity, real-time payments, open banking, Banking as a Service and more. From top global brands to community financial institutions across the nation, CSI delivers agile technology to its partners that’s designed to accelerate their growth and maximize their success. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

Contacts

Callie Neatherlin



Red Fan Communications



media@csiweb.com

512-439-9720