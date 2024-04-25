CSG’s Mike Woods Honored in 2024 Cablefax 100 List

Recognized for driving future-readiness in the communications industry with strategic leadership and a customer-obsessed approach

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Executive Vice President and President of North America Communications, Media and Technology, Mike Woods, has been selected as a Cablefax 100 honoree. This achievement underscores Woods’ commitment to excellence and strategic leadership in guiding the industry through an era of change, collaboration and macroeconomic challenges. It also recognizes his role in fostering unparalleled growth for CSG. In 2023, the company achieved its best annual results in nearly two decades, reaching $1.17B in revenue.





“ The cable broadband industry is at an exciting inflection point,” said Woods. “ Greater competition, the re-invention of content distribution and heightened demand for bandwidth are driving change for innovative new services in both consumer and enterprise segments. With our customer-first approach and game-changing SaaS technologies, CSG helps operators future-proof their business with simplified business processes, reduced operating costs and enhanced digital customer experiences. It’s an honor to be included in the 2024 Cablefax 100 List as we continue to help shape our customers’ success and contribute to the future-readiness of our industry.”

Cablefax’s prestigious award celebrates the most influential executives whose leadership takes the media, cable and broadband industry to new heights. As the President of North America Communications, Media and Technology, Woods is finding new ways to help operators win in the race for new subscribers and to grow revenue faster as they monetize any service for any customer on any network.

“ CSG has been driving innovation in the cable industry for over 40 years, and leaders like Mike Woods demonstrate the inspiration and dedication it takes to help our industry win big in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Brian Shepherd, president and CEO, CSG. “ Mike’s commitment to our customers’ success and his innovative approaches are contributing to CSG’s growth momentum as we find new ways to solve our customers’ toughest business challenges. Congratulations to Mike and all of this year’s honorees on their well-deserved recognition.”

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

