CSG to Present at Sidoti’s 2023 Virtual Spring Conference

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Spring Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The presentation will be held at 1:45 pm EDT and will feature comments from CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd.

The conference presentation will be available via here.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

