CSG to Present at Citizens JMP’s Technology Conference

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Citizens JMP’s Technology Conference at The Ritz Carlton, 600 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA. The presentation will be held at 2:00PM PST on March 4, 2024, and will feature John Rea, CSG’s Vice President & Head of Investor Relations, Treasury and ESG Reporting, who will be providing a high-level overview of the company. For those wishing to attend, please contact Citizens JMP’s Corporate Access team at MBloom@LJFevents.com.





About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Copyright © 2024 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts

John Rea



Investor Relations



+1 (210) 687-4409



john.rea@csgi.com