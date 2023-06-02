CSG to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Technology Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Technology Conference at Ease Hospitality, 605 Third Avenue, New York, NY. The presentation will be held at 3:15 ET on June 14, 2023 and will feature CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and Cantor Fitzgerald covering CSG analyst Brett Knoblauch. For those wishing to attend, please contact Cantor Fitzgerald’s Corporate Access team at CorporateAccess@cantor.com.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

