CSG Systems International to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 1

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s third quarter 2023 earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.


To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Click here to join a webcast of CSG’s earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

