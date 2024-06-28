Home Business Wire CSG Systems International to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on...
CSG Systems International to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on August 7

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.


To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Click here to join a webcast of CSG’s earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Copyright © 2024 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

