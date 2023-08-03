CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.





H1 Revenue Up 11.1% Organically YoY Representing CSG’s Best H1 Result in Nearly Two Decades

Raising Revenue and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin % Guidance for 2023

Comcast Contract Extended Through Year-End 2025

Instituting $100 Million Share Repurchase Plan through Year-End 2024

Financial Results:

Second quarter 2023 financial results:

Total revenue was $286.3 million .

. GAAP operating income was $28.2 million , or an operating margin of 9.9 % , and non-GAAP operating income was $43.0 million , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.2% .

, or an operating margin of , and non-GAAP operating income was , or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.45 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.80 .

and non-GAAP EPS was . Cash flows from operations were $12.4 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of $4.7 million.

Shareholder Returns:

CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, or a total of approximately $9 million, to shareholders.

“Team CSG had a fantastic start to 2023. We delivered strong financial results across the board highlighted by 11.1% year-over-year organic revenue growth, our strongest first half result in nearly two decades. And with our great start to the year, we are pleased to be raising both our revenue and non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin targets for the full year,” said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. “With respect to our 2023 full-year revenue, we now expect to deliver between $1.15 and $1.175 billion, an increase of $20 million on the bottom end of the range and $5 million on the top end. Further, we now anticipate our non-GAAP adjusted operating margin to range between 16.75% and 17.1%. And we are pleased to announce a new $100 million share repurchase program, which will run through year-end 2024.”

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Percent 2023 2022 Changed 2023 2022 Changed GAAP Results: Revenue $ 286,327 $ 262,168 9.2 % $ 585,066 $ 526,568 11.1 % Operating Income 28,206 7,283 287.3 % 66,399 23,698 180.2 % Operating Margin Percentage 9.9 % 2.8 % 11.3 % 4.5 % EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.17 164.7 % $ 1.14 $ 0.36 216.7 % Non-GAAP Results: Operating Income $ 42,950 $ 36,740 16.9 % $ 96,461 $ 76,926 25.4 % Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.2 % 15.1 % 17.8 % 15.7 % EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.84 (4.8 %) $ 1.84 $ 1.71 7.6 %

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $286.3 million, a 9.2% increase when compared to revenue of $262.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase can be mainly attributed to the continued growth of CSG’s revenue management solutions, to include the conversion of customer accounts on CSG solutions, other ancillary services, and increased payments volumes.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million, or 9.9% of total revenue, compared to $7.3 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in operating income and operating margin can be mainly attributed to the $16.9 million decrease in restructuring and reorganization charges between years.

GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.45, as compared to $0.17 for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in GAAP EPS is mainly due to the higher operating income in the second quarter of 2023, discussed above, partially offset by higher interest expense and foreign currency movements.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $43.0 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 16.2%, compared to $36.7 million, or a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 15.1% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin can be mainly attributed to the higher revenue discussed above, and improved profitability.

Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.80 compared to $0.84 for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-GAAP EPS is mainly due to higher interest expense and foreign currency movements, which offset the increase in non-GAAP operating income.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023 were $146.2 million compared to $167.7 million as of March 31, 2023 and $150.4 million as of December 31, 2022. CSG had net cash flows provided by (used in) operations for the second quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 of $12.4 million and ($7.7) million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow (deficit) of $4.7 million and ($17.0) million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is revising its financial guidance for the full year 2023, as follows:

As of August 2, 2023 Previous GAAP Measures: Revenue $1,150 – $1,175 million $1,130 – $1,170 million Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.75% – 17.1% 16.5% – 17.0% EPS $3.42 – $3.58 $3.35 – $3.65 Adjusted EBITDA $238 – $245 million $231 – $242 million Free Cash Flow No change $80 – $120 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG’s website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss CSG’s second quarter 2023 earnings results. The call will be carried live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG’s web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items:

CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers;

Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreign currency exchange rates;

CSG’s ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment;

Continued market acceptance of CSG’s products and services;

CSG’s ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technically advanced and competitive manner;

CSG’s ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complex software implementations;

CSG’s dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North American telecommunications industry;

CSG’s ability to meet its financial expectations;

Increasing competition in CSG’s market from companies of greater size and with broader presence;

CSG’s ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expected strategic, operating and financial goals;

CSG’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights;

CSG’s ability to conduct business in the international marketplace ;

; CSG’s ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and

CSG’s business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by a global pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,212 $ 150,365 Short-term investments – 71 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 146,212 150,436 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 176,397 238,653 Trade accounts receivable: Billed, net of allowance of $4,618 and $5,528 256,310 274,189 Unbilled 78,510 52,830 Income taxes receivable 3,770 1,270 Other current assets 64,216 48,577 Total current assets 725,415 765,955 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net of depreciation of $113,196 and $105,466 70,457 71,787 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,810 49,687 Software, net of amortization of $156,240 and $150,337 18,890 22,774 Goodwill 306,641 304,036 Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of $126,757 and $120,080 40,486 45,417 Customer contract costs, net of amortization of $34,594 and $30,601 54,114 54,735 Deferred income taxes 30,698 26,206 Other assets 7,558 7,956 Total non-current assets 567,654 582,598 Total assets $ 1,293,069 $ 1,348,553 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 22,500 $ 37,500 Operating lease liabilities 16,624 21,012 Customer deposits 32,713 40,472 Trade accounts payable 37,961 47,720 Accrued employee compensation 62,789 68,321 Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities 174,777 237,810 Deferred revenue 56,468 46,033 Income taxes payable 500 5,455 Other current liabilities 26,770 22,886 Total current liabilities 431,102 527,209 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of $2,283 and $2,656 402,092 375,469 Operating lease liabilities 38,560 53,207 Deferred revenue 20,792 21,991 Income taxes payable 3,605 3,410 Deferred income taxes 131 117 Other non-current liabilities 13,476 11,901 Total non-current liabilities 478,656 466,095 Total liabilities 909,758 993,304 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 31,751 and 31,269 shares outstanding 713 708 Additional paid-in capital 501,486 495,189 Treasury stock, at cost; 38,210 shares (1,018,034 ) (1,018,034 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain on short-term investments, net of tax 1 1 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (54,278 ) (58,830 ) Accumulated earnings 953,423 936,215 Total stockholders’ equity 383,311 355,249 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,293,069 $ 1,348,553

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 286,327 $ 262,168 $ 585,066 $ 526,568 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 151,142 138,134 306,163 276,552 Other operating expenses: Research and development 36,645 34,630 72,109 67,611 Selling, general and administrative 62,686 57,465 121,833 114,807 Depreciation 5,573 5,651 11,293 11,789 Restructuring and reorganization charges 2,075 19,005 7,269 32,111 Total operating expenses 258,121 254,885 518,667 502,870 Operating income 28,206 7,283 66,399 23,698 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,837 ) (2,686 ) (15,056 ) (5,958 ) Interest and investment income, net 772 126 1,341 256 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion – – – (7,456 ) Other, net (1,428 ) 2,442 (3,860 ) 3,254 Total other (8,493 ) (118 ) (17,575 ) (9,904 ) Income before income taxes 19,713 7,165 48,824 13,794 Income tax provision (5,759 ) (1,848 ) (13,942 ) (2,364 ) Net income $ 13,954 $ 5,317 $ 34,882 $ 11,430 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,629 31,301 30,524 31,358 Diluted 30,726 31,492 30,668 31,651 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.17 $ 1.14 $ 0.36 Diluted 0.45 0.17 1.14 0.36

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 34,882 $ 11,430 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- Depreciation 11,506 14,210 Amortization 22,808 25,520 Asset impairment 1,689 24,436 Gain on lease modifications (3,812 ) – Loss on short-term investments and other – 20 Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion – 7,456 Unrealized foreign currency transactions (gain)/loss, net 241 (805 ) Deferred income taxes (4,673 ) (7,816 ) Stock-based compensation 14,056 12,117 Subtotal 76,697 86,568 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: Trade accounts receivable, net (7,789 ) (7,833 ) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (16,083 ) (16,098 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (7,235 ) (13,157 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (26,853 ) (65,537 ) Deferred revenue 9,046 2,792 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,783 (13,265 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software, property and equipment (16,428 ) (19,647 ) Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments 71 26,755 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (16,357 ) 7,108 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,664 1,423 Payment of cash dividends (17,712 ) (17,200 ) Repurchase of common stock (9,418 ) (45,113 ) Deferred acquisition payments (1,220 ) – Proceeds from long-term debt 30,000 245,000 Payments on long-term debt (18,750 ) (246,051 ) Settlement and merchant reserve activity (63,107 ) 26,754 Net cash used in financing activities (78,543 ) (35,187 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 708 (3,328 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (66,409 ) (44,672 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,018 391,902 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 322,609 $ 347,230 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for- Interest $ 14,672 $ 8,323 Income taxes 23,720 23,324 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,212 $ 133,770 Settlement and merchant reserve assets 176,397 213,460 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 322,609 $ 347,230

EXHIBIT 1 CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Charter $ 60,175 21 % $ 61,532 21 % $ 53,173 20 % Comcast 53,757 19 % 53,415 18 % 52,919 20 %

Revenue by Vertical Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Broadband/Cable/Satellite 54 % 52 % 55 % Telecommunications 18 % 20 % 19 % All other 28 % 28 % 26 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

Revenue by Geography Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 Americas 87 % 84 % 85 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 9 % 12 % 11 % Asia Pacific 4 % 4 % 4 % Total revenue 100 % 100 % 100 %

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG’s management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG’s Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

A more complete understanding of CSG’s underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG’s historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;

Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG’s operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

Certain adjustments to CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG’s financial statements in future periods; and

Certain charges excluded from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG’s cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Exclusions Operating Income Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage EPS Transaction fees — X — Restructuring and reorganization charges X X X Executive transition costs X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets X X X Transaction-related costs X X X Stock-based compensation X X X Amortization of original issue discount (“OID”) — — X Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment/conversion — — X Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions — — X Unusual income tax matters — — X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG’s performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

Transaction fees are primarily comprised of fees paid to third-party payment processors and financial institutions and interchange fees under CSG’s payment services contracts. Transaction fees are included in revenue in CSG’s Income Statement (and not netted against revenue) because CSG maintains control and acts as principal over the integrated service provided under its payment services customer contracts. However, CSG excludes expense associated with transaction fees from the numerator and denominator in calculating its non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage in order to provide comparability with historical and future periods and with its peer group and competitors.

Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or significant changes to CSG’s business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.

Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officer under the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG’s non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG’s current financial results with historical and future periods.

Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets and transaction-related costs, to include earn-out compensation. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG’s recurring business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation.

