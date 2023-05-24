<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid on June 29, 2023 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2023.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

