CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid on June 29, 2023 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2023.

