CSG Receives “Prime” ISS ESG Corporate Rating for Second Consecutive Year

CSG rated as “Prime” in the software & diversified IT services industry

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has received the “Prime” Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Corporate rating, with an effective date of April 2023. This marks the second consecutive year that CSG has received this distinction. ISS ESG is a leading ESG rating institution that empowers investors and companies to build long-term and sustainable growth by providing data, analytics and insights related to the company’s performance.

“ We are honored to once again receive this prestigious designation from this world-class ESG rating agency,” said Brian Shepherd, CEO. “ CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to envision, invent and create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate. The recognition from ISS further underscores our deep commitment to ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the past year, we have enhanced our ESG disclosure with the issuance of our inaugural Global Impact report, our Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) report and our Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) report. We will continue to do our part to help make the world more sustainable and inclusive.”

The ESG Corporate Ratings score companies based on an analysis of more than 100 sector-specific ESG factors. Companies that receive particularly high scores within their respective industry are awarded a “Prime” distinction.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

John Rea



Investor Relations



+1 (210) 687-4409



john.rea@csgi.com