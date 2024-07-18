CSG Forte Wins TSG Award for Best API Set Second Year in a Row

Named a Leader in the 2024 Best of Breed API Awards and recognized for creating a user-friendly experience for developers

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TSG (The Strawhecker Group) recognized CSG Forte, a leader in complete and customizable digital payment solutions, as the Best API Set in the 2024 Best of Breed API Awards. Based on APIs that create a user-friendly experience for developers, CSG Forte earned the top scores for the ease of access to its APIs, clarity, simple implementation, robust error handling and effective issue escalation. TSG’s rigorous Global Experience Monitoring platform benchmarks the overall API experience of payment gateways by testing their functionality, documentation, integration and development.





“ Payment technology providers like CSG rely on robust technology and future-forward development communities, in addition to our talented teams, to constantly improve our offerings,” said Jeff Kump, president, CSG Forte. “ This honor, based on real-world developer experiences, recognizes our innovative solutions that make it easy for merchants and partners to integrate and provide the valuable services their customers need and for consumers to pay securely with ease. We are grateful to TSG for this award for the second year in a row and see it as a testament to the creative minds and devotion of the entire CSG payments team.”

“ We are excited to again award CSG for its exceptional API Set, which surpassed the average API Set total score by over eight points,” said Mike Strawhecker, President, TSG. “ Our annual report gives payment platforms the transparent insight to make impactful adjustments, and the CSG team invariably uses our GEM Suite to enhance and set new standards for the industry.”

CSG Forte’s API is based on the REST architecture. It gives organizations access to features and functionalities like tokenization, recurring billing, fraud prevention and robust reporting. With CSG’s award-winning technology, organizations can modernize and simplify how customers pay bills, drive more on-time payments and improve customer satisfaction through an effortless digital platform.

Explore our eBook to learn how to offer your customers a smooth and secure payment process, or read our blog on how you can uplevel your payment platform with flexibility and stability, leading to scalability that drives customer loyalty and faster revenue.

About CSG Forte

CSG Forte delivers digital payments solutions that help organizations scale faster and smarter. With CSG Forte, organizations process omnichannel payments across a best of breed, PCI-compliant digital platform that allows customers to make any payments, via any channel, at any time. Our award-winning technology empowers organizations to modernize how customers pay bills, increasing on-time payments and customer satisfaction while using a single low-code, unified digital platform. CSG Forte processes 168 million customer payments annually, totaling over $118 billion in payments, for more than 114,000 merchants across government, telecom, property management, healthcare and other industries.

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

To learn more, visit www.csgi.com and www.forte.net and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Kristine Østergaard



Public Relations



+44 (0)79 2047 7204



kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea



Investor Relations



+1 (210) 687-4409



john.rea@csgi.com