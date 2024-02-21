CSG Forte Honored as Top Platform for Payment Gateway Stability in TSG 2024 Real Transaction Metrics Awards

Leads “Lowest Gateway Minute Outage” category based on credit card transaction performance

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TSG (The Strawhecker Group) recognized CSG Forte, a leader in complete and customizable digital payments, as the payment gateway provider with the “Lowest Minute Outage” in North America. Based on credit card transaction data and merchants’ perspectives of performance at checkout, CSG Forte earned the top prize for payment gateway stability. TSG’s rigorous, always-on Global Experience Monitoring platform benchmarks gateway performance by conducting 24/7/365 pings to locations across the globe.





“ When you serve as the payments infrastructure backbone for more than 114,000 merchants, platform stability and performance are mission critical,” said Sukanya Madhavan, chief product and technology officer, payments, CSG. “ That’s why earning TSG’s award, which is based on real-world data and experiences, means so much. We are grateful to TSG for this award, which would not be possible without the dedication, creativity and rigor of the entire CSG payments team to deliver on and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

“ In a competitive landscape where successful authorizations and fast transaction speeds are considered table stakes, maintaining high performance is critical,” said Mike Strawhecker, president, TSG. “ We are excited to honor CSG Forte for its outstanding performance in 2023 and continued stability year after year.”

About CSG Forte

CSG Forte delivers digital payments solutions that help organizations scale faster and smarter. With CSG Forte, organizations process omnichannel payments across a best of breed, PCI-compliant digital platform that allows customers to make any payments, via any channel, at any time. Our award-winning technology empowers organizations to modernize how customers pay bills, increasing on-time payments and customer satisfaction while using a single low-code, unified digital platform. CSG Forte processes 168 million customer payments annually, totaling over $118 billion in payments, for more than 114,000 merchants across government, telecom, property management, healthcare and other industries.

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

To learn more, visit www.csgi.com and www.forte.net

