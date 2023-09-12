CSG Forte Engage Enables Customers to Pay Bills the Way They Want

The new multi-channel payment solution increases flexibility and satisfaction for end consumers

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG Forte, a CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) company and a leader in complete and customizable digital payments, today launched CSG Forte Engage. A multi-channel, no-code payment solution, CSG Forte Engage puts the power into the hands of the customer to pay when they want, how they want. With CSG Forte Engage, organizations can leverage NanoSite technology to create customized, secure statements and send them to customers for payment via SMS, email, 2-way interactive voice response (IVR) or the contact center. By making it easy for organizations to send branded and personalized statements, they can securely accept payment in real time, remove their exposure to sensitive data and modernize the customer experience. Recently, CSG Forte Engage helped one company reduce uncollected payments by 85% and another to increase customer engagement by 660% leading to $8M in incremental revenue.









“ The payments landscape and payer behavior are quickly changing, and customers want more flexibility in the way they pay,” said Jeff Kump, President, CSG Forte. “ CSG Forte Engage offers flexibility in every form to elevate both the simplicity of the payment journey and overall customer experience. By empowering customers to pay how they want, this solution will forge the path for the next generation of secure and simple payments processing.”

With CSG Forte Engage, organizations can:

Increase customer satisfaction and successful payment completion by providing simple payment journeys that are configured for each customer. Multiple payment options give every customer the choice on how to be communicated with and how to pay.

Meet customers where they are by allowing them to securely switch between channels throughout the journey from text, email, inbound or outbound IVR or live agent.

Maximize revenue and see immediate ROI with a no-code, quick integration that modernizes the payer experience while leveraging existing payment processing forms including ACH.

Have peace of mind with automated, PCI-compliant payment processes that safeguard customer data and prevent fraud.

“ In order to meet consumer expectations and create positive payment experiences, organizations need to be prepared to meet consumers where they are and give them the ability to pay in whatever ways they prefer,” said Daniel Keyes, Senior Analyst at Javelin Strategy & Research. “ Organizations that can offer a variety of payment methods across multiple channels, while minimizing friction for consumers no matter how they’re paying, will be able to complete more payments and drive customer satisfaction.”

CSG Forte was recently named Best API Set in The Strawhecker Group’s annual Best of Breed Awards. With the launch of CSG Forte Engage, CSG continues to be a leader in payment technology, empowering organizations to be future-forward and customer-obsessed. For more information about CSG Forte Engage, view this short video or visit our website.

About CSG Forte

CSG Forte, a CSG company, delivers digital payments solutions that help organizations scale faster and smarter. With CSG Forte, organizations process omnichannel payments across a best of breed, PCI-compliant digital platform that allows customers to make any payments, via any channel, at any time. Our award-winning technology empowers organizations to modernize how customers pay bills, increasing on-time payments and customer satisfaction while using a single low-code, unified digital platform. CSG Forte manages over 160 million transactions and over 98 billion dollars in payments annually for nearly 100,000 merchants across government, telecom, property management, healthcare and other industries.

To learn more, visit www.forte.net and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Contacts

Kristine Østergaard



Public Relations



+44 (0)79 2047 7204



kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea



Investor Relations



+1 (210) 687-4409



john.rea@csgi.com