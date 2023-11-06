CSC Wins Twice at the TSIA STAR Awards 2023

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC®, the world’s leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions, is honored to announce it has won two Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) STAR awards.





CSC was named a winner in both the 2023 Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category, and the 2023 Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence category. San Diego-based TSIA is a research and advisory firm which helps technology companies create profitable growth and long-term value. Since their inception in 1990, the firm’s STAR awards continue to promote innovation, leadership, and excellence across the sector.

Companies seeking the awards undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with the winners selected by TSIA’s research practice advisory board members. This year’s competition was unprecedented, with TSIA receiving a record number of entries. CSC’s success showcases its exceptional, long-standing dedication to using best-in-class technology and paving the way forward in the global corporate services space.

“We’re incredibly honored to win the TSIA’s inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion award,” says CSC Diversity and Belonging Program Manager Shana Hilliard. “As a global firm with more than 8,000 employees, we look to embrace the unique perspectives and background of each and every one of our employees. Our Diversity and Belonging (D&B) Program works to foster a greater sense of belonging in the workplace—helping to build and maintain a diverse workforce where people can drive innovation for our clients.”

Some of the program’s highlights have included establishing two cohorts of a diversity mentoring program with a third coming in 2024; the introduction of six employee resource groups; and the creation of the Community Ambassador Program, which focuses on developing relationships with organizations that are sources of local talent, specifically with a focus on historically marginalized groups.

“We’re excited to continue our journey of taking meaningful action to further embed diversity and inclusion into the very fabric of CSC,” she says.

Lloyd Howlett, vice president of CSC Corptax® client and technology and operations, adds: “At our core, we’re a service company. We find the best way to produce superior results and deliver excellence. We’ve continued to make concerted efforts to streamline our data ecosystem, adopt new practices that allow us to be more predictive and prescriptive, and redefine the concept of a world-class client experience.

“Our Corptax solution specifically has helped lay the foundation for operationalizing analytics and improving customer engagement through our innovative Customer Envision dashboard. We’re thrilled to be recognized for the Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence award. This win is a testament to all the great work put forth by teams across CSC.”

The TSIA STAR awards are among several CSC has received this year, including Top Workplace in the USA; “Best Of” by New York Law Journal as one of the top three business formation providers; and Built In Best Places to Work.

CSC is about people, with the company striving to create an environment that empowers its people to do their best work. This includes the physical spaces in which we work, along with the culture and social environment of our teams, enabling each person to be their best, most authentic self.

