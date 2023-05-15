CSC Wins Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation’s (HKIRC) Silver Award for Best Registrar in 2022

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in mitigating domain and domain name system (DNS) threats, is pleased to announce its selection as the Best Registrar 2022—Silver Award winner by Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation (HKIRC). CSC is proud to be the only provider outside of Hong Kong to receive this recognition. In 2022, there were 36 registrars that operate within Hong Kong, including 12 from the local Hong Kong market, six from Asia, and 18 from overseas.

The Best Registrar awards in gold, silver, and bronze were created by the HKIRC to recognize .hk registrars who excel in promoting the .hk and .香港 domain registration efforts throughout the year. This is CSC’s fourth consecutive year receiving this award, and the company is the only overseas registrar among the top three recipients.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to CSC for receiving the Silver Award for promoting the .hk domain and related services with distinguished performance. Their exceptional work has been recognized and appreciated by the industry, and we’re proud to have CSC as our partner,” says Ir Wilson Wong, CEO, HKIRC. “Their innovative marketing strategies and commitment to providing excellent service has undoubtedly played a significant role in the growth and success of the .hk domain. This award is a testament to their dedication and hard work. Congratulations again, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with CSC in the future.”

“CSC is delighted to receive this award from HKIRC. As the most security-conscious, enterprise-class domain registrar, we pride ourselves on keeping our client’s domain name portfolios safe, secure, and registered correctly,” says Mark Calandra, president of CSC’s Digital Brand Services. “CSC has unmatched service teams throughout the world who provide localized service on a global scale including a dedicated team of experts to manage security.”

To learn more about CSC’s domain security and management, visit cscdbs.com.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands® in enterprise domain names, domain name system (DNS), digital certificate management, as well as digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, CSC can help them understand known cybersecurity oversights that exist, and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC’s proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss, and significant financial penalties because of policies like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). CSC also provides online brand protection—the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities—taking a holistic approach to digital asset protection, along with fraud protection services to combat phishing. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are—and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.com.

Contacts

For more information:

W2 Communications



CSC@w2comm.com

CSC News Room