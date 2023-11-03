CSC Adds 84 New Counties in 26 States to eRecording Network

Q2 and Q3 of ‘23 sees continued county adoption

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 84 new counties in 26 states to its growing eRecording network in Q2 and Q3 of 2023. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, CSC can help county recording offices and document submitters save time and streamline their workflows.





The new counties include: Covington, AL Ballard, KY Gratiot, MI Town of East Greenwich, RI Dallas, AL Bath, KY Mackinac, MI Town of South Kingstown, RI Marion, AL Breathitt, KY Missaukee, MI Saluda, SC Winston, AL Bullitt, KY Copiah, MS Lawrence, SD Logan, AR (Northern Div.) Butler, KY Grenada, MS Bosque, TX Logan, AR (Southern Div.) Calloway, KY Hoke, NC Brown, TX Mississippi, AR (Chickasawba Dist.) Fayette, KY Dickey, ND DeWitt, TX White, AR Green, KY Pike, OH Gregg, TX Inyo, CA Hancock, KY Adair, OK Kerr, TX Stanislaus, CA Harrison, KY Alfalfa, OK Rains, TX Crowley, CO Jessamine, KY Beckham, OK Wise, TX Kiowa, CO Knox, KY Jackson, OK St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands Town of East Lyme, CT Lincoln, KY Johnston, OK St.Croix, US Virgin Islands Town of Greenwich, CT Livingston, KY Kingfisher, OK Piute, UT Town of Mansfield, CT Marshall, KY Lincoln, OK Bland, VA Taylor, FL Pike, KY Noble, OK Goochland, VA Fremont, ID Powell, KY Osage, OK King William, VA Cumberland, IL Washington, KY Pittsburg, OK Martinsville City, VA Montgomery, IL Wolfe, KY Somerset, PA Northampton, VA Warren, IL Somerset, ME City of Newport, RI Northumberland, VA Jay, IN Dickinson, MI Town of Coventry, RI Preston, WV

“Following the addition of 38 counties in 16 states during the first quarter, CSC successfully integrated another 84 counties in 26 states to our eRecording network during the second and third quarters of 2023,” Kevin Kinderman, market director for CSC’s Real Estate business reflects. “This is an impressive accomplishment that showcases how CSC continues to deliver innovative and dependable solutions in the current market. We’re excited for the opportunity to support our clients in a growing number of jurisdictions with more efficient and secure recording services. As we move into the last quarter of 2023, CSC remains your dependable business partner.”

A full list of counties in the CSC network is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC provides a web-based document recording (eRecording) solution that allows document submitters, including title companies, banks, and law firms, to electronically record real estate documents with county offices throughout the United States. Our system bridges the gap between submitters and county offices, and enables easier document creation on the submitter side and faster recordation, indexing, and acknowledgment on the recorder side. CSC was first to electronically record in the U.S., and our services remain the benchmark for speed, efficiency, and security. For more on how CSC can improve the way you work, visit erecording.com.

