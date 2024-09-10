CS Disco Announces Joe Jacobson as SVP of Operations

Veteran Ops leader to drive business operations, revenue operations and Go-To-Market enablement

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that Joe Jacobson will join the company as senior vice president of Operations as the company continues to expand its portfolio of legal tech solutions.





“As we focus on customer experience, operational effectiveness, and revenue acceleration, I’m thrilled to welcome Joe to the team,” said CEO Eric Friedrichsen. “Joe has a proven record of operational excellence and positioning scaled, global organizations for success in highly competitive industries, and he will help us further refine how we bring our growing suite of technology solutions and services to market.”

Jacobson will lead business operations, revenue operations, business intelligence and go-to-market operations, support and enablement. He has more than two decades of business transformation, operations, revenue management and sales enablement experience in the technology and SaaS sectors, most recently serving as vice president, Revenue Strategy, Operations & Transformation at Brex, an AI-powered expense management platform. He also served in a number of senior operational roles at SAP Concur, including head of Global Business Revenue Strategy, Operations and Transformation.

“I am excited to join DISCO at such a dynamic time,” said Jacobson. “DISCO’s commitment to transforming the legal industry with its AI-driven solutions truly sets it apart, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive operational efficiency, improve scale and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the appointment of Joe Jacobson as DISCO’s Senior Vice President of Operations, DISCO’s business initiatives and strategies and DISCO’s ability to drive operational efficiency, improve scale and deliver exceptional value to its clients. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding DISCO’s financial results, operations, and other matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements represent DISCO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

References to “DISCO,” the “Company,” “our” or “we” in this press release refer to CS Disco, Inc., and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Contacts

Press:



press@csdisco.com

Investor Relations:



ir@csdisco.com