Crystal Intelligence Partners with Leading Global Payments Provider, Clear Junction, to Strengthen Transaction Monitoring and Regulatory Controls for Digital Assets

The partnership aims to create enhanced regulatory controls and security for institutional clients worldwide

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain—Crystal Intelligence, a leader in digital asset compliance and risk management, has partnered with Clear Junction, a global correspondent account service provider, to strengthen regulatory controls and security for its digital asset transactions. Through this partnership, Crystal will integrate its advanced blockchain analytics and compliance technology within Clear Junction’s rigorous risk management framework to further enhance security measures for its institutional clients globally.





Dima Kats, CEO of Clear Junction, stated, “We are glad to partner with Crystal, one of the industry leaders in digital asset compliance. At Clear Junction, we are committed to continuously investing in and strengthening our risk management protocols to ensure the utmost security and regulatory compliance of our operations.”

Clear Junction is committed to bring its transaction screening protocols inline with the industry best practices. Crystal is excited about the opportunity to support Clear Junction’s compliance and fraud prevention efforts further as it works to exceed the guidelines and regulatory measures enforced by regulators around the globe.

“The need for secure and efficient onchain transfer services within the digital asset space has never been greater. By integrating Crystal’s state-of-the-art compliance solutions in Clear Junction’s payment infrastructure it becomes well-equipped to further improve its operational security and risk management to meet the growing needs of its global clients,” said Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal.

Crystal was also invited to participate in the Clear Junction internal training program for the employees, enabling them to fully harness the power of its compliance technology. This initiative is part of Crystal’s ongoing efforts to promote its advanced digital asset risk assessment solutions and ensure that staff are thoroughly trained to optimize these tools, ultimately helping to provide better outcomes for compliance and risk management teams in the digital asset space.

About Crystal

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Founded by Bitfury in 2018, Crystal helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies leverage Crystal’s cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API.

