Crystal Group provides over 7,700 meals to food-insecure Eastern Iowans

HIAWATHA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crystal Group, Inc., local computing hardware manufacturer, announced today the donation of over 9,100 canned food items to local organization, Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc.









Every summer, HACAP promotes a Freedom from Hunger campaign that is directed at supporting the increased population facing food insecurity over the summer due to the lack of meal resources for children when they aren’t attending school. With an estimated 30,000 individuals in need per month, there is an ever-increasing demand from the over 250 partner agencies that HACAP supports.

Crystal Group took this demand as an organization-wide challenge, providing HACAP with resources for over 7,700 meals in the Eastern Iowa community.

“Crystal Group’s tremendous effort with their summer food drive has provided nearly 8,000 meals for the 30,000+ neighbors in need of the HACAP Food Reservoir, and our partner agencies, who we serve monthly,” Aron Brecht, HACAP food donor manager said. “This food drive is the largest we have seen from any participating organization this summer and is a testament to how much good we can do when we bring many hands together to help. A very special thank you to Crystal Group for the continued support of our shared mission to keep food on the tables of Eastern Iowans.”

As an organization with about 230 employees, providing over 9,100 cans of food was no small feat, averaging about 40 cans per employee. Whether it’s supporting the warfighter, or supporting community members, Crystal Group’s dedication to doing what’s right is paramount.

“I know that the Crystal Group team regularly exceeds expectations, and the company-wide participation in this canned food drive is no exception,” Aaron Maue, Crystal Group president, said. “I am proud to lead a company that is not only empathetic to other’s needs but is also passionate about everything we embark on.”

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance, rugged compute solutions for defense, government, and industrial markets. Founded in 1987, this fast-growing, employee-owned business specializes in the design, customization, build and testing of rugged servers, embedded computers, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Their integrated solutions meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, to bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. All products are manufactured in the company’s U.S. facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D standards and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty.

