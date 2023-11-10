Crystal Group Donates 11 Servers to Two Kirkwood Community College Programs

HIAWATHA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CedarRapids—Crystal Group, Inc., a trusted designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance edge compute solutions, announced today the donation of 11 rugged servers for two programs at Kirkwood Community College.









Crystal Group’s donation to the Computer Support Specialist and Network & System Administration programs at Kirkwood Community College will provide vital training resources to the students working towards obtaining Associate of Applied Science degrees.

The 80 students within these programs will expand their technical expertise by learning skills that are critically and increasingly required by organizations where advanced, specialized skills are extremely valued. Crystal Group provided servers from its industrial line, as well as rugged servers ranging in size, to ensure that training opportunities are maximized by this donation.

“As a community college, we are constantly searching for methods to engage with our community and are grateful that Crystal Group is able to serve as an aspirational industry partner for our programs,” said Shawn Lampe, assistant professor at Kirkwood Community College. “More careers in the advanced technology field are requiring hands-on training which is even more beneficial when our students are gaining real-world experiences working on such state-of-the-art compute hardware.”

Crystal Group is committed to bolstering its community and its employee owners realize the importance of supporting leading educational institutions that provide many opportunities to individuals in the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area.

“We see the value that Kirkwood Community College’s programs bring to the business community, so as an organization, Crystal Group is honored to support both of these programs,” said Hollie Trenary, VP of People and Culture at Crystal Group. “As a company, we are proud to assist an institution that is developing the next great generation of Crystal Group employee-owners.”

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance, rugged compute solutions for defense, government, and industrial markets. Founded in 1987, this fast-growing, employee-owned business specializes in the design, customization, build and testing of rugged servers, embedded computers, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Their integrated solutions meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, to bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. All products are manufactured in the company’s U.S. facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D standards and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty.

