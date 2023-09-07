Crystal Group announces 2023 scholarship recipients

HIAWATHA, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crystal Group, Inc., local computer hardware manufacturer, announced today the 2023 recipients of its two scholarship programs for ambitious college students across the country.









Crystal Group proudly offers two scholarship programs each year: one for the dependents of Crystal Group employees and the Crystal Group Innovation Scholarship, open to qualified undergraduate students. These two programs provide six students with monetary support to pursue their academic goals.

“I am incredibly grateful for receiving this scholarship. It’s an honor to be recognized for my dedication to elementary education,” said internal scholarship recipient, Emily Kono. “With this financial support, I plan to reduce expenses and loans for school, allowing me to focus on my studies and becoming the best educator I can be.”

Both scholarship programs were designed with the same purpose in mind: support the next generation of change-makers and innovators. By supporting an internal and external scholarship program, Crystal Group is not only able to give back to the dependents of its employee-owners, but also a diverse group of exemplary students across the country.

“As a champion for innovation and perseverance, providing resources to the next generation of leaders is incredibly rewarding to all of Crystal Group’s employee-owners,” said Aaron Maue, president of Crystal Group. “I am proud that Crystal Group plays a small role in the success of these students who will go on to do great things in their communities.”

The goal of these scholarships is to not only ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education, but also allow students to take full advantage of the many opportunities that are offered.

“By awarding me the Crystal Group Innovation Scholarship, you have allowed me to focus on my education, further explore the myriad opportunities available to me at Stanford, and continue to be successful at school,” said Arisa Chue, Crystal Group Innovation Scholarship recipient.

