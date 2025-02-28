Crystal Group Advances Rugged Tech With Next-Gen Integration

HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Crystal--Crystal Group, Inc., a trusted designer and manufacturer of rugged high-performance technology solutions, announced today the integration of next-generation processing components into their portfolio of servers and embedded computers.

Crystal Group takes a proactive approach to integrating the latest technology into their rugged solutions by working closely with industry-leading partners. The team builds strong, collaborative relationships that foster innovation and ensure their solutions remain at the forefront of technology. From early-stage development to final deployment, Crystal Group engages with partners to align on goals, share insights, allowing them to deliver high-performance, reliable products that meet the full range of demanding requirements of defense, government, and industrial customers.

“Our deep-rooted technical partnerships allow us to harness the latest innovations, ensuring our customers have access to cutting-edge performance and reliability where it matters most,” said Todd Prouty, Senior Business Development Manager at Crystal Group. “This integration underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that cover the full range of performance and power efficient servers to harsh environments.”

Crystal Group is harnessing next-generation technology to deliver faster memory speeds and enhanced performance, ensuring our rugged solutions can process data more quickly and efficiently for mission-critical applications.

Increased memory performance with memory interface on Intel® Xeon® 6 processors through compatibility with higher bandwidth DDR5 or MRDIMMS

Up to 144 cores with Intel® Xeon® 6700 series with E-cores, eight cores to 86 P-cores with Xeon 6700P-series processors

Intel® Xeon® 6 accelerators to encrypt and compress, offloading and load balancing

“The rugged computing industry is constantly evolving, and at Crystal Group, we thrive in this dynamic environment by staying agile, innovative, and relentlessly focused on delivering solutions that exceed our customers' expectations”, said Cale Stephens, VP, Advanced Technology at Crystal Group. “Our exceptional team of engineers and our commitment to quality and reliability enable us to not only keep pace with industry advancements but often outpace them—pushing the boundaries of what's possible in ruggedized technology.”

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance, rugged compute solutions for defense, government, commercial and industrial markets. Founded in 1987, this fast-growing, employee-owned business specializes in the design, customization, build and testing of rugged servers, embedded computers, networking devices, displays, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments.

Their integrated solutions meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901, to bring seamless, real-time artificial intelligence, autonomy and cybersecurity to demanding edge applications. All products are manufactured in the company’s U.S. facility, certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D standards and are backed by a five-plus-year warranty.

