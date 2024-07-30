Crystal Announces Strategic Partnership with the European Central Bank to Enhance Financial Oversight Using Blockchain Intelligence

Home Business Wire Crystal Announces Strategic Partnership with the European Central Bank to Enhance Financial...
AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ECBCrystal, a leading blockchain intelligence company, is thrilled to announce it has entered a partnership with the European Central Bank (ECB). Crystal will provide the ECB with comprehensive blockchain data to develop sophisticated statistical analyses.


Navin Gupta, CEO of Crystal, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are delighted to work with the European Central Bank, an institution at the forefront of financial regulation in the Eurozone. This partnership marks a significant step forward in using Crystal’s data to enhance financial oversight and ensure market stability. By supplying the ECB with cutting-edge data analytics, Crystal is empowering market stability and protecting participants in the digital economy.”

This partnership is especially pivotal as the EU prepares to implement Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulations, aimed at creating a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets.

“We see significant change on the horizon for crypto institutions worldwide, as regulations like MiCA take effect, and in light of this, our partnership with ECB is important for both us and the industry,” finished Navin.

About Crystal

Crystal is a leading blockchain intelligence firm empowering financial institutions, law enforcement and regulators with real-time blockchain analysis, investigative and compliance solutions. Founded in 2018, Crystal helps financial institutions comply with global anti-money laundering regulations efficiently. Investigators and government agencies leverage Crystal’s cutting-edge technology and unique real-time intelligence to solve crypto investigations. Available as a free blockchain explorer, SaaS, or API

