CryptoOrange Selects Paysafe as Exclusive Payments Partner

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CryptoPayments–Cryptocurrency exchange CryptoOrange has partnered with leading payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS), to offer new ways for its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies internationally. Paysafe, which has an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors including the Digital Assets space, is also partnering with the fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange to support its geographical expansion, particularly in the Latin America region where it recently acquired two local payments companies offering an extensive payments network across Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile and Colombia.

In addition to cutting over to Paysafe’s card processing services, the alternative payment methods being leveraged by CryptoOrange include digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, bank transfer solution Rapid Transfer, and Paysafe’s online cash (or eCash) solutions paysafecard and SafetyPay. The addition of multiple payment options will open up CryptoOrange’s services to new customers who want to use the exchange but may have previously been limited by the methods available to them.

Dejan Jurša, Founder of CryptoOrange, commented, “Our goal is to build a more transparent, accessible, and efficient crypto economy. Providing our customers with a seamless payment experience is absolutely central to our success. By partnering with Paysafe, through one contact and connection, we can offer the widest range of payment options to our customers, provide a smoother payment process and expand more easily into new territories. They are a great partner and have really listened to our needs.”

Micah Kershner, Senior Vice President, Digital Assets at Paysafe, added: “Paysafe and our suite of traditional and alternative payment solutions, including digital wallets and eCash, are a great fit for the dynamic Digital Assets industry and a rapidly growing player like CryptoOrange. We are excited to have the opportunity to support their customers with easier on and off ramps, a smoother payment process and solutions which will help widen their reach.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

Cryptocurrencies are complex products with high price volatility. They are unregulated, without consumer or financial protections.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Contacts

Paysafe press office: pr@paysafe.com