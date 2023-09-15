Cryptocurrency Exchange Listed Evadore Works for a Sustainable Future Through ReFi

The Evadore Regenerative Finance (ReFi) project, designed to advance global renewable energy with offerings such as Eva Chain, EvaStore, EvaPay, GreenWallet, EvaForest, and CarbonEva was listed earlier today on major cryptocurrency exchanges around the globe.

ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evadore, the transformative Regenerative Finance (ReFi) ecosystem by EvaLabs, is now listed on leading cryptocurrency exchanges like Lbank, Bitmart, P2PB2B and XT The platform aims to unite blockchain entrepreneurs, start-ups, and communities through eco-friendly blockchain technologies that are forging a more sustainable world.





In its tokenomics analysis, the Evadore whitepaper notes that 39.045% of the total initial supply was sold in the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO). The remaining allocations are: 4% for marketing, 3% for AirDrops, 7.5% for staking rewards, and 16% has been set aside for the Evadore Foundation.

A blockchain solution to carbon emissions

Evadore, an EvaChain-based initiative by EvaLabs, advocates for applying ReFi principles—centered on sustainability, social justice, and environmental stewardship—to blockchain financial systems. EvaLabs CIO Isiah Cargo highlighted the urgent need for change, noting that “87% of energy used by blockchain technologies comes from non-renewable sources.”

Investing in renewable energy

The project’s technical document reveals plans for a financial system that pivots away from fossil fuels towards sustainability. Revenue from Evadore ecosystem will go toward mitigating carbon emissions, specifically funding hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy projects. Isiah Cargo also indicated plans for Evadore to facilitate carbon offset initiatives and combat deforestation by acquiring carbon credits via the Evadore Foundation.

The comprehensive ecosystem is more than just a wallet

EvaLabs’ ReFi ecosystem provides a wide array of sustainable financial products and services. These include Eva Chain, EvaStore, EvaPay, GreenWallet, EvaForest, and CarbonEva. Isiah Cargo underscored Evadore’s commitment to a balanced ecosystem, stating, “Evadore invites the world to a carbon-free future through its globally scalable, carbon-neutral blockchain solution.”

