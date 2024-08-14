Crypto.com Arena Brings Big Center-Hung Scoreboard Upgrade to Games, Concerts and Other Special Events With a Stunning Display From Daktronics

BROOKINGS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, were selected by Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to manufacture and install a new center-hung scoreboard: a six-display, 5,500-square-foot configuration featuring 41.7 million pixels that will hang above the action during Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings and Los Angeles Sparks games, concerts, and the myriad of other live events held at the legendary Southern California venue.





Installation began on Aug. 1 with a crew of more than 60 workers from various contractor and consulting companies and building personnel. The team worked around the clock to meet the Aug. 14 deadline, while accommodating the arena’s busy schedule to allow for two high-profile concert dates.

The new scoreboard will be in place for concerts, live events and as the teams take the court and ice starting in by mid to late August. The upgraded scoreboard will also add to the digital experience, including end wall and ribbon displays provided by Daktronics in 2022.

“We’re elated to unveil a new, state-of-the-art scoreboard with crisp, clear graphics and imagery for our fans to enjoy at Lakers, Kings and LA Sparks games, as well as other live events inside Crypto.com Arena,” said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “As the arena celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024, working with Daktronics to showcase this spectacular centerpiece, which will bring our guests even closer to the action, compliments the numerous additional upgrades and technological advances within this historic venue.”

Center-Hung Scoreboard Display Details

The main video display is a continuous canvas wrapping around the center-hung structure and features 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing. It measures approximately 27 feet high by 170.5 feet in circumference and is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of digital content as needed for each event. This includes live video feeds, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“Crypto.com Arena is the premier venue in Los Angeles and we’re excited to deliver an improved experience through the LED technology we’ve installed this year,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “This project reflects our commitment to innovation and quality, while also showing our vision for the future of technology and its role in supporting live events. We’re thrilled to see this installation come to life as it provides another exciting level of fan entertainment.”

A one-of-a-kind bottom display sits below the main display on the center-hung structure facing the floor below. This measures 18 feet high by 18 feet wide and features a 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing. This brings additional graphics and animations as well as the unique opportunity for additional content during events.

Four underbelly displays are fitted along each side of the bottom display and face the sides and ends of the arena. Each of these displays measure nearly 14 feet high by 16.5 feet wide and feature 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing. These can show supplemental content to the main display, while also catering to those patrons sitting closer to the floor.

Tying together the new center-hung scoreboard with the previously installed end wall and ribbon displays is a custom Daktronics control system featuring Show Control with Camino and Venus Control Suite. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful, yet user-friendly production solution. The addition of Camino to the control system will provide a new level of functionality to create dynamic, real-time rendered content never before possible in a Daktronics system.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena has an unrivaled reputation for excellence, having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues. As the home of three professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated venue continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Games, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 21 GRAMMY Awards shows.

For a quarter of a century, Crypto.com Arena has been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts headlined by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Tool, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and other live events.

Crypto.com Arena is not only a great venue for sports and entertainment, but it also holds a special place in the hearts of the local community. The arena has witnessed many historic moments, unforgettable performances, and become an iconic landmark in the region for the most popular and important events.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

