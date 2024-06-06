Crusoe Releases Annual Impact Report for 2023

Last year, AI infrastructure company Crusoe generated over 635,000 MWh of electricity by harnessing stranded energy, which prevented over 5.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas from being flared

“Building responsible, reliable AI infrastructure requires unwavering investment in our ESG goals,” said Crusoe’s co-founder and CEO Chase Lochmiller. “As the world’s only carbon reducing computing company—we invest in the growth of our people, the environmental impact of our products, and the communities where we work. Last year, we were true to our mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate by reducing emissions, building a democratized AI cloud platform, and supporting our workforce. And we know our work is just beginning.”

2023 Report Highlights:

Avoided over 680,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the scaling of Digital Flare Mitigation® technology in the U.S.

Expanded to 33 DFM™ sites across 6 states, including 12 new deployments.

Collectively, prevented over 5.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas from being flared and avoided over 8,500 metric tons of methane emissions

Generated over 635,000 MWh of electricity by harnessing stranded energy

Introduced “FOCUS” program on workplace hazard identification and mitigation

Inaugurated the “ALPINE” Leadership Training and Peer Group Coaching programs for managers while providing over 1,900 total hours of leadership training

Received an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

Increased workforce by nearly 20% across our 10 offices, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities, and in the field

With a vertically-integrated structure, Crusoe reimagines how advanced computing works from the ground up – from the energy that powers it, to the infrastructure that serves it, to the purpose-built AI computing stack that supports the work of the innovators using Crusoe Cloud. Crusoe’s first energy solution – the patented Digital Flare Mitigation® system – harnesses and converts flared natural gas, a by-product of oil production that is burned off and wasted when it cannot get to market due to limited pipeline capacity, into electricity to power computing infrastructure. Crusoe is developing and incorporating other clean energy sources, including stranded renewable energy through its Digital Renewable Optimization® approach.

“At Crusoe, ESG isn’t something we only discuss once a year; it’s our focus every single day,” said Hui Wen Chan, Crusoe’s Head of ESG. “As our business has transformed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving AI and computing industry, we have worked to ensure that sustainability remains at the core of what we do. This report illustrates our commitment to our colleagues, our communities, and our causes.”

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them.

To learn more, visit https://crusoe.ai/ and follow Crusoe on LinkedIn and Twitter.

