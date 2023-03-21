Crusoe Energy Systems, Alkane Midstream Agree to Resolve Lawsuit

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) and Alkane Midstream LLC (Alkane) announced today that they have agreed to resolve a lawsuit related to patent infringement.

Both parties have agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and enter into a mutually beneficial license agreement. Denver-based Crusoe builds and operates Digital Flare Mitigation systems, a technology that converts otherwise stranded and flaring natural gas into on-site computation to reduce waste and emissions. Alkane provides power generation and alternative fuel solutions in the Permian and Williston Basins.

The initial lawsuit was filed in August 2022 with the Denver Division of Colorado’s Federal Court.

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Alkane Midstream LLC

Alkane converts natural gas that would otherwise be flared into power, low carbon fuel, and thermal energy. A true end-to-end offering, Alkane provides turn-key alternative fuel and power solutions resulting in lower costs and reduced environmental impacts. To learn more, visit www.AlkaneNRG.com or follow Alkane on LinkedIn.

