Crucial Data Solutions Introduces TrialKit PACS to Streamline Image Management in Clinical Trials

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Crucial Data Solutions (CDS), a leading provider of data collection and trial management software to advance clinical research, today announced the launch of TrialKit PACS. This innovative solution streamlines medical image management within clinical trials, offering a unified platform for all data collection and management needs.





Over 50 percent of clinical trials involve medical imaging, yet a majority of sponsors and CROs report problems integrating imaging data into EDC systems. CDS has eliminated this challenge by building TrialKit PACS into the TrialKit eClinical platform. TrialKit PACS streamlines medical image capture into EDC trials by eliminating the time and cost of third party systems licensing and integration. Key benefits include:

Web and Mobile Accessibility: Capture and upload DICOM ® medical images (X-ray, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound) directly into TrialKit EDC for streamlined analysis on TrialKit’s web or native mobile apps.

Capture and upload DICOM medical images (X-ray, MRI, CT scan, ultrasound) directly into TrialKit EDC for streamlined analysis on TrialKit’s web or native mobile apps. Platform-Independent Image Viewer: Annotate, measure, and process images with advanced tools within the TrialKit PACS viewer, improving efficiency and accuracy.

Annotate, measure, and process images with advanced tools within the TrialKit PACS viewer, improving efficiency and accuracy. Image Capture and Direct Data Capture (DDC/eSource): Securely upload PHI anonymized DICOM files and directly capture over 4,000 data points into eCRFs with error checks and automated queries for current and/or future image assessments.

Securely upload PHI anonymized DICOM files and directly capture over 4,000 data points into eCRFs with error checks and automated queries for current and/or future image assessments. Notifications and Endpoint Adjudication : Track image uploads, assessment requests, and endpoint adjudication performance with automated notifications for radiologists and clinical teams. Configure custom adjudication workflows and assessment forms within the platform (along with trial designs, eCRFs, diaries, measurements, consents, and more).

: Track image uploads, assessment requests, and endpoint adjudication performance with automated notifications for radiologists and clinical teams. Configure custom adjudication workflows and assessment forms within the platform (along with trial designs, eCRFs, diaries, measurements, consents, and more). Central Access and Control: Gain centralized access to all study data, including EHR to EDC, medical imaging, wearable , and device data for comprehensive R&D analysis, significantly reducing the cost of DDC.

“TrialKit PACS empowers researchers by simplifying the entire medical imaging process in clinical trials,” said Jeff Rogers, President at CDS. “From secure image upload and anonymization to streamlined endpoint adjudication, automated notifications and error checks, TrialKit PACS offers a seamless experience within a single data collection platform.”

To learn more about how TrialKit PACS can transform your clinical trial imaging processes, contact CDS: https://crucialdatasolutions.com/contact-us/.

About Crucial Data Solutions

Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) provides the most innovative data collection and clinical trial management technology on the market today. TrialKit, our cloud-based platform available via both a web and native mobile app, enables end-to-end trial management for medical device, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, and biotechnology companies of all sizes. Design and deploy validated studies in days not weeks using our intuitive study builder that requires no programming. Thousands of global users have leveraged the flexibility of TrialKit to deploy over 8,000 studies across all phases of development.

