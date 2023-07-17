Crucial Data Solutions Announces Industry-First Web & Mobile eClinical Platform with Enterprise Subscription Pricing

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Crucial Data Solutions (CDS), the only SaaS platform to empower customer-driven global clinical trials for web and mobile environments, announced today the industry’s first Enterprise Subscription Model for procuring full-featured capacity within a unified eClinical platform.





Overpriced clinical trials are keeping the life sciences industry from bringing more products to market at lower costs to support those in need. Historically and most commonly purchased, priced, and delivered on a “study-by-study” basis to support the varying data collection and study management needs of traditional and decentralized trials (DCTs), TrialKit will now be offered as an end-to-end solution with consistent packaging and pricing across a volume of studies for improved predictability and economies of scale.

TrialKit becomes the industry’s first full-featured, end-to-end eClinical platform that provides both native mobile and web capabilities to support the varying needs of traditional, DCT and hybrid study designs at an enterprise scale. Additional information can be found in CDS’ white paper: Driving Customer Profitability with Enterprise Model eClinical Platform and Pricing.

In another industry-leading move to drive their mission of delivering advanced technology to lower the cost of research, CDS has provided its Enterprise Model pricing overview for potential volume-based customers to consider when looking for an eClinical platform capable of supporting any global clinical trial, and predictable economies of scale when conducting higher concurrent study volumes (from 10 to 200+ studies).

“CDS is pleased to introduce this first-of-its-kind subscription model that provides access to all TrialKit has to offer at a fraction of what the industry is accustomed to for an end-to-end eClinical platform. When sourced individually, the components that TrialKit’s Enterprise model offers are costly, and likely impossible to find in any other single platform,” said Jeff Rogers, President of CDS. “CDS is in a favorable position, and we feel it’s time to introduce this pricing and delivery model that enables organizations to truly realize the significant cost benefits of TrialKit, become self-sufficient in managing their own technology environment, while developing a competitive edge in the industry.”

To learn more about TrialKit’s subscription models and view more information about the platform, visit CDS’ recently updated website: https://www.crucialdatasolutions.com/.

About Crucial Data Solutions

Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) provides the most innovative data collection and clinical trial management technology on the market today. TrialKit, our cloud-based platform available via both a web and native mobile app, enables end-to-end trial management for medical device, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, and biotechnology companies of all sizes. Design and deploy validated studies in days not weeks using our intuitive study builder that requires no programming. Thousands of global users have leveraged the flexibility of TrialKit to deploy over 8,000 studies across all phases of development.

