Crown Bioscience Introduces OrganoidXplore: Revolutionizing Cancer Research with Rapid Large-scale Organoid Drug Screening

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) and JSR Life Sciences company, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking service offering, OrganoidXploreTM. This large-scale organoid panel screening platform promises robust, reproducible, and clinically relevant output at record speed, accelerating preclinical oncology drug discovery by empowering researchers and reshaping the landscape of cancer treatment development.





Screening of a large panel of patient-derived organoids is enabled using Crown Bioscience’s unique assay-ready (AR) organoid technology. Recent posters presented at the AACR annual meeting and ANE international conference 2023 demonstrate the performance of assay-ready organoids against freshly prepared organoids – the traditional methodology. The study demonstrated the utility of OrganoidXplore and revealed:

Highly Robust Performance: Both the assay-ready and original methods consistently performed with high accuracy across multiple assays.

Both the assay-ready and original methods consistently performed with high accuracy across multiple assays. Accelerated Timelines and Reduced Costs: OrganoidXplore slashed project timelines by two-thirds, when compared to standard methods.

OrganoidXplore slashed project timelines by two-thirds, when compared to standard methods. Reliable and Reproducible Drug Response Comparisons: Both methods showed analogous results in cell viability (CTG) and high content imaging (HCI) assays when tested with standard drugs such as paclitaxel, carboplatin, and cisplatin.

OrganoidXplore transcends traditional 2D cell culture systems in terms of patient relevance, heralding a significant leap in preclinical drug screening. By accurately replicating the genomic, morphological, and pathophysiological attributes of original tumors, researchers are now equipped to screen against an extensive range of predictive models. Results can be obtained within an expedited timeframe of just six weeks, magnifying research speed three-fold and anchoring its promise on the robustness and reproducibility of its advanced assay-ready technology.

Researchers can choose between a comprehensive Full Panel or a specialized KRAS Panel to meet their specific goals. The Full Panel currently comprises 50 organoid models covering seven cancer indications, which are also available as companion Patient-Derived Xenografts (PDX). The KRAS Panel specifically targets four cancer indications, with 25 models covering a broad range of KRAS mutations. These models are also available as PDX, allowing for a seamless transition to follow-on studies.

In combination with comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) characterization, including whole exome sequencing (WES) and RNA sequencing (RNAseq), OrganoidXplore enables expedited biomarker identification, highly relevant mechanism of action studies, selection of indications and/or models, investigation of drug repurposing, and improved patient stratification.

Leo Price, PhD, Senior Vice President, In Vitro and Head of Crown Bioscience Netherlands, said: “OrganoidXplore addresses the exacting demands of pioneering research initiatives by offering a diverse selection of models that cover a wide spectrum of genetic backgrounds and mutations. Thanks to the implementation of innovative organoid cryopreservation technology automation and assay automation, OrganoidXplore’s precision, speed, and reproducibility are unrivaled.”

Crown Bioscience remains steadfast in its commitment to driving innovations in oncology research, evidenced by the introduction of OrganoidXplore, designed with the mission to accelerate drug discovery.

