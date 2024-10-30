CrowdStrike’s Premier Fal.Con Conference Expands to Europe as Global Demand for Cybersecurity Consolidation Accelerates

Over 1,200 attendees from 400 organizations across 50 countries come together at inaugural Fal.Con Europe in Amsterdam to shape a more secure future on the Falcon platform

AUSTIN, Texas & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is hosting its inaugural Fal.Con Europe, bringing cybersecurity’s premier user conference to the RAI Amsterdam, November 5-7. The inaugural Fal.Con Europe follows a record-breaking Fal.Con 2024 in Las Vegas this past September, where 6,000 attendees gathered at the sold-out event. Fal.Con Europe will bring together over 1,200 industry leaders representing 400 organizations from 50 countries to learn, network and shape the future of cybersecurity. In addition, more than 35 partner organizations from leaders across the cybersecurity ecosystem are sponsoring and exhibiting at the event.





The three-day event will feature more than 65 breakout sessions, designed to guide organizations through their platform consolidation journey with CrowdStrike. Session topics span from AI, Cloud Security, Endpoint Detection and Response, Exposure Management, Identity, Threat Detection and Response, Incident Response and Proactive Services, IT Automation, Threat Intelligence and Hunting, Next-Gen SIEM and more. Additionally, there will be 14 customer-led best practice sessions from leading organizations including Mercedes AMG Petronas F1, Save the Children and Suez. The event will also include hands-on workshops, CrowdStrike University training courses, a Europe Partner Summit, the Fal.Con One Executive Summit and countless opportunities to network with industry leaders.

“Fal.Con is now the epicenter of the global cybersecurity ecosystem. Following the record-breaking success of Fal.Con 2024 in Las Vegas, the market has spoken – cybersecurity leaders from around the world are united with CrowdStrike to shape the future of the industry,” said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer, CrowdStrike. “Fal.Con is more than a user conference – it’s a global movement. We’re excited to bring the undeniable momentum and energy of Fal.Con to our global customers and share our mission of stopping breaches with organizations from across the globe.”

Fal.Con Europe will feature more than 35 partner sponsors from CrowdStrike’s market-leading, open cybersecurity ecosystem. Partner sponsors include Premier sponsors: Amazon Web Services, Intel and Dell; Diamond sponsors: Adaptiva, Island, Proofpoint and Zscaler; and 30 additional partners in the Platinum and Gold categories. Fal.Con Europe kicks off Monday, November 5, with CrowdStrike’s Europe Partner Summit where more than 400 participants from CrowdStrike partner organizations will convene to accelerate innovation and go-to-market strategies with the Falcon platform.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

