CrowdStrike to Webcast Investor Briefing

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on September 20, 2023 during its Fal.Con 2023 customer conference.


Event:

 

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location:

 

Las Vegas

Date:

 

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Presentation time:

 

11:00 a.m. PDT

Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. Analysts and investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at investors@crowdstrike.com. A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley

investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742

