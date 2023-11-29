CrowdStrike Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Ending ARR surpasses $3 billion milestone, growing 35% year-over-year to reach $3.15 billion

Record net new ARR of $223 million driven by accelerating year-over-year growth

Delivers record profitability

Achieves record Q3 cash flow from operations and record free cash flow

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024, ended October 31, 2023.





“ CrowdStrike’s record third quarter exceeded expectations, delivering new milestones across the business: net new ARR growth accelerated to a record $223 million and ending ARR surpassed $3 billion, making CrowdStrike the fastest and only pure play cybersecurity software vendor in history to achieve this milestone,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s president, chief executive officer and co-founder. “ Our single platform architecture and unique data advantage unites security and I.T. teams in solving cybersecurity’s mission-critical challenges, driving increased win rates and record pipeline. Customers increasingly trust the AI-native Falcon XDR platform as their cybersecurity consolidator of choice.”

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “ Our relentless focus on operational excellence drove record operating margin, net income and free cash flow, while at the same time we continued aggressively investing in our innovation engine to flight the company to achieve its vision of reaching $10 billion in ARR over the next five to seven years.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $786.0 million, a 35% increase, compared to $580.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue was $733.5 million, a 34% increase, compared to $547.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 35% year-over-year and grew to $3.15 billion as of October 31, 2023, of which $223.1 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 75% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 78% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP income from operations was $3.2 million, compared to a loss of $56.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $175.7 million, compared to $89.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $26.7 million, compared to a loss of $55.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.11, compared to a loss of $0.24 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $199.2 million, compared to $96.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $0.82, compared to $0.40 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $273.5 million, compared to $242.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $239.0 million, compared to $174.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments was $3.17 billion as of October 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates were 63%, 42% and 26% for five or more, six or more and seven or more modules, respectively, as of October 31, 20231.

Achieved perfect 100% coverage scores across protection, visibility, and analytic detections in MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK®: Evaluations Enterprise Round 5, an industry-first.

Became the first cybersecurity independent software vendor (ISV) founded for the cloud to exceed $1 billion of software sales through AWS Marketplace .

Announced a new release of CrowdStrike Falcon® Go, delivering the cybersecurity protection that small and medium businesses need to stop ransomware attacks and prevent data breaches.

Launched CrowdStrike Falcon® Go on Amazon Business Marketplace to meet the needs and budgets of its small-to-midsize business (SMB) customers.

Unveiled a series of new offerings during the seventh annual Fal.Con cybersecurity conference. Announcements included Data Protection, Exposure Management and IT Automation innovations; the ‘Raptor’ release, the next generation of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform powered by Falcon LogScale; Falcon Foundry, a no-code application development platform and Falcon Complete for Service Providers.

Acquired Bionic, the pioneer of Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), extending CrowdStrike’s leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with ASPM to deliver comprehensive risk visibility and protection across the entire cloud estate.

Recognized as a Customers’ Choice and one of the highest rated in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platform report2.

Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023 report3.

Positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment4.

Named a global cloud security leader for the second consecutive time in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar: Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, 2023 report5.

Named a growth leader among cybersecurity companies selling through the channel in a report released by Canalys.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending January 31, 2024) and increasing its guidance for the fiscal year 2024 (ending January 31, 2024).

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (including purchased patents), amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, acquisition-related provision (benefit) for income taxes, losses (gains) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses (credits), net, and losses (gains) from deferred compensation assets. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Q4 FY24 Guidance Full Year FY24 Guidance Total revenue $836.6 – $840.0 million $3,046.8 – $3,050.2 million Non-GAAP income from operations $186.5 – $189.0 million $633.6 – $636.2 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $199.6 – $202.1 million $715.2 – $717.7 million Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted $0.81 – $0.82 $2.95 – $2.96 Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 245 million 243 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date: November 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Pre-registration link for dial-in access: register.vevent.com/register/BI72be2e1693b44982848e655513ecdae9 Webcast: ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024, fiscal year 2024, and beyond. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; CrowdStrike’s limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; CrowdStrike’s ability to respond to an intensely competitive market; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and conflicts, public health crises and volatility in the banking and financial services sector.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.

Definition of Module Adoption Rates

1. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, module adoption rates are calculated by taking the total number of customers with five or more, six or more, and seven or more modules, respectively, divided by the total number of subscription customers (excluding Falcon Go customers). Falcon Go customers are defined as customers who have subscribed with the Falcon Go bundle, a package designed for organizations with 100 endpoints or less.

Reports Referenced and Disclaimers

2. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, 8 September 2023

3. The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023

4. IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50302323, November 2023).

5. Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar: Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, 2023.

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner content described herein, (the “Gartner Content”) represent(s) research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Subscription $ 733,463 $ 547,376 $ 2,074,610 $ 1,513,397 Professional services 52,551 33,506 135,610 90,472 Total revenue 786,014 580,882 2,210,220 1,603,869 Cost of revenue Subscription (1)(2) 159,830 134,229 455,236 362,258 Professional services (1) 35,174 23,999 91,915 63,369 Total cost of revenue 195,004 158,228 547,151 425,627 Gross profit 591,010 422,654 1,663,069 1,178,242 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1)(2)(4) 286,186 239,672 850,209 657,970 Research and development (1)(2)(3)(4) 196,072 155,256 554,499 416,519 General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 105,589 84,148 290,027 232,365 Total operating expenses 587,847 479,076 1,694,735 1,306,854 Income (loss) from operations 3,163 (56,422 ) (31,666 ) (128,612 ) Interest expense(6) (6,503 ) (6,334 ) (19,334 ) (18,967 ) Interest income 40,086 16,245 107,245 25,479 Other income (expense)(7)(8) (474 ) 750 (1,978 ) 5,835 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 36,272 (45,761 ) 54,267 (116,265 ) Provision for income taxes(9) 9,603 8,870 18,623 17,088 Net income (loss) 26,669 (54,631 ) 35,644 (133,353 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 4 325 16 2,411 Net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike $ 26,665 $ (54,956 ) $ 35,628 $ (135,764 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic 239,297 233,785 237,890 232,502 Diluted 243,799 233,785 242,196 232,502

_________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription cost of revenue $ 11,477 $ 8,108 $ 30,575 $ 21,957 Professional services cost of revenue 5,645 4,093 16,020 10,596 Sales and marketing 42,544 41,895 129,725 109,172 Research and development 52,388 46,268 143,754 120,347 General and administrative 47,560 39,749 135,173 112,085 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 159,614 $ 140,113 $ 455,247 $ 374,157

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription cost of revenue $ 3,580 $ 3,484 $ 10,741 $ 10,336 Sales and marketing 506 641 1,483 1,938 Research and development 468 — 468 — General and administrative 83 22 221 65 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,637 $ 4,147 $ 12,913 $ 12,339

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses (credits), net as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development $ 379 $ — $ 750 $ — General and administrative 3,277 1,886 3,204 2,187 Total acquisition-related expenses $ 3,656 $ 1,886 $ 3,954 $ 2,187

(4) Includes mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ (68 ) $ — $ (33 ) $ — Research and development (34 ) — (20 ) — General and administrative (15 ) — (8 ) — Total mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities $ (117 ) $ — $ (61 ) $ —

(5) Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ 4,700 $ — $ 6,797 $ — Total legal reserve and settlement charges $ 4,700 $ — $ 6,797 $ —

(6) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest expense $ 547 $ 546 $ 1,640 $ 1,639 Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount $ 547 $ 546 $ 1,640 $ 1,639

(7) Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Other income, net $ 7 $ 652 $ 31 $ 4,824 Total gains and other income from strategic investments $ 7 $ 652 $ 31 $ 4,824

(8) Includes losses on deferred compensation assets as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Other expense $ (117 ) $ — $ (61 ) $ — Total losses on deferred compensation assets $ (117 ) $ — $ (61 ) $ —

(9) Includes provision (benefit) for income taxes related to acquisitions as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (615 ) $ 4,658 $ (615 ) $ 4,658 Total provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (615 ) $ 4,658 $ (615 ) $ 4,658

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,968,872 $ 2,455,369 Short-term investments 197,522 250,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 561,872 626,181 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 209,216 186,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 141,651 121,862 Total current assets 4,079,133 3,640,267 Strategic investments 59,541 47,270 Property and equipment, net 581,037 492,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,941 39,936 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 273,859 260,233 Goodwill 637,678 430,645 Intangible assets, net 109,423 86,889 Other long-term assets 39,444 28,965 Total assets $ 5,831,056 $ 5,026,540 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,968 $ 45,372 Accrued expenses 146,050 137,884 Accrued payroll and benefits 169,768 168,767 Operating lease liabilities, current 14,430 13,046 Deferred revenue 1,942,750 1,727,484 Other current liabilities 20,451 16,519 Total current liabilities 2,350,417 2,109,072 Long-term debt 742,122 741,005 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 600,366 627,629 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 38,371 29,567 Other liabilities, noncurrent 38,933 31,833 Total liabilities 3,770,209 3,539,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, Class A and Class B 120 118 Additional paid-in capital 3,146,645 2,612,705 Accumulated deficit (1,112,535 ) (1,148,163 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,280 ) (1,019 ) Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,028,950 1,463,641 Non-controlling interest 31,897 23,793 Total stockholders’ equity 2,060,847 1,487,434 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,831,056 $ 5,026,540

Contacts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.



investors@crowdstrike.com



669-721-0742

Press Contact

Press Contact

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.



press@crowdstrike.com



216-409-5055

216-409-5055

