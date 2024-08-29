CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 32% year-over-year to reach $3.86 billion, adding $218 million in net new ARR

Grows GAAP net income more than 5x year-over-year and record non-GAAP net income grows 45% year-over-year

Delivers record Q2 operating cash flow of $327 million and record Q2 free cash flow of $272 million

AUSTIN, Texas





“ Working with customers to recover from the July 19th incident, we emerge as an even more resilient and even more customer-obsessed CrowdStrike, continuing to aggressively invest in innovation. Our second quarter demonstrates the resilience of our business and platform – with LogScale Next-Gen SIEM, Identity Protection, and Cloud Security eclipsing $1 billion in combined ending ARR,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s chief executive officer and co-founder. “ In response to rising point product complexity and an elevated threat environment, organizations are increasingly focused on consolidating their cybersecurity vendors into a streamlined platform that delivers better security outcomes, which is CrowdStrike Falcon. Our vision and mission of stopping breaches remains unchanged.”

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “ For the second quarter we delivered strong growth in revenue, operating profit and net income demonstrating our focused execution. Our market opportunity remains unchanged, and we believe our continued commitment to customers and innovation will drive even more Falcon platform adoption, protecting our customers from rapidly evolving cyber threats and enabling us to achieve our long-term targets.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $963.9 million, a 32% increase, compared to $731.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $918.3 million, a 33% increase, compared to $690.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Total revenue was $963.9 million, a 32% increase, compared to $731.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue was $918.3 million, a 33% increase, compared to $690.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew 32% year-over-year to $3.86 billion as of July 31, 2024, of which $217.6 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

grew 32% year-over-year to $3.86 billion as of July 31, 2024, of which $217.6 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, compared to 80% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP subscription gross margin was 78% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81%, compared to 80% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP income from operations was $13.7 million, compared to a loss of $15.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $226.8 million, compared to $155.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP income from operations was $13.7 million, compared to a loss of $15.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $226.8 million, compared to $155.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Net Income Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $47.0 million, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.19, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $260.8 million, compared to $180.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $1.04, compared to $0.74 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $47.0 million, compared to $8.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.19, compared to $0.03 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $260.8 million, compared to $180.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $1.04, compared to $0.74 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $326.6 million, compared to $244.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $272.2 million, compared to $188.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net cash generated from operations was $326.6 million, compared to $244.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $272.2 million, compared to $188.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash and Cash Equivalents was $4.04 billion as of July 31, 2024.

Recent Highlights

CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates were 65%, 45% and 29% for five or more, six or more and seven or more modules, respectively, as of July 31, 2024 1 .

. Exceeded $1 billion in total sales over the lifetime of its partnership with CDW Corporation, and achieved CDW’s Diamond Level Partner Status.

Set a new speed benchmark for cybersecurity threat detection, identifying and alerting on a sophisticated eCrime adversary attack in just four minutes during the closed-book MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK Evaluations: Managed Services-Round 2.

Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q2 2024 report 2 .

. Announced a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to secure end-to-end AI innovation, including large language models, accelerated by NVIDIA.

Partnered with technology distributors Ingram Micro, M3Corp and Tecnología Especializada Asociada de México to accelerate adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform across Latin America.

Won five awards in the SC Awards Europe 2024, the most of any vendor in this year’s competition; Won for Best Cloud Security Solution, Best Endpoint Solution, Best AI Solution, Best Threat Intelligence Technology and Best Incident Response Solution.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the fiscal third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ending October 31, 2024) and full fiscal year 2025 (ending January 31, 2025). CrowdStrike’s revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025 includes an estimated $30 million subscription revenue impact in each of the remaining fiscal quarters as a result of incentives related to our customer commitment package. In addition, fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance includes an estimated impact in the high-single digit millions to professional services revenue in the second half of fiscal year 2025 as a result of incentives related to our customer commitment package.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (including purchased patents), amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, Channel File 291 Incident related costs, acquisition-related provision (benefit) for income taxes, losses (gains) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses (credits), net, and losses (gains) from deferred compensation assets. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Q3 FY25 Guidance Full Year FY25 Guidance Total revenue $979.2 – $984.7 million $3,890.0 – $3,902.2 million Non-GAAP income from operations $166.7 – $170.8 million $774.7 – $783.9 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $201.2 – $205.2 million $908.8 – $918.0 million Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted $0.80 – $0.81 $3.61 – $3.65 Weighted average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 252 million 252 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and outlook for its fiscal third quarter and fiscal year 2025 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date: August 28, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Webcast link: crowdstrike-fiscal-second-quarter-2025-results-conference-call.open-exchange.net/registration

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the third quarter fiscal 2025, fiscal year 2025, and beyond. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with the Channel File 291 Incident, which occurred on July 19, 2024; risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; CrowdStrike’s ability to respond to an intensely competitive market; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and conflicts, public health crises and volatility in the banking and financial services sector.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.

Definition of Module Adoption Rates

1. Module adoption rates are calculated by taking the total number of customers with five or more, six or more, and seven or more modules, respectively, divided by the total number of subscription customers (excluding Falcon Go customers). Falcon Go customers are defined as customers who have subscribed with the Falcon Go bundle, a package designed for organizations with 100 endpoints or less.

Reports Referenced

2. The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q2 2024

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Subscription $ 918,257 $ 689,972 $ 1,790,429 $ 1,341,147 Professional services 45,615 41,654 94,479 83,059 Total revenue 963,872 731,626 1,884,908 1,424,206 Cost of revenue Subscription (1)(2) 199,910 153,306 389,567 295,406 Professional services (1) 37,491 29,611 72,837 56,741 Total cost of revenue 237,401 182,917 462,404 352,147 Gross profit 726,471 548,709 1,422,504 1,072,059 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1)(2)(4)(6) 355,471 282,916 705,585 564,023 Research and development (1)(3)(4)(6) 250,908 179,362 486,157 358,427 General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 106,434 101,804 210,168 184,438 Total operating expenses 712,813 564,082 1,401,910 1,106,888 Income (loss) from operations 13,658 (15,373 ) 20,594 (34,829 ) Interest expense(7) (6,549 ) (6,444 ) (13,060 ) (12,831 ) Interest income 51,526 36,638 97,376 67,159 Other income (expense), net(8)(9) (1,031 ) (1,734 ) 6,625 (1,504 ) Income before provision for income taxes 57,604 13,087 111,535 17,995 Provision for income taxes 10,914 4,611 18,581 9,020 Net income 46,690 8,476 92,954 8,975 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (323 ) 4 3,121 12 Net income attributable to CrowdStrike $ 47,013 $ 8,472 $ 89,833 $ 8,963 Net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.04 $ 0.37 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.36 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic 244,091 237,911 243,249 237,174 Diluted 251,265 242,144 250,724 241,383

____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription cost of revenue $ 16,732 $ 10,132 $ 30,648 $ 19,098 Professional services cost of revenue 7,344 5,745 13,617 10,375 Sales and marketing 57,405 51,442 109,663 87,181 Research and development 75,851 46,985 142,593 91,366 General and administrative 43,545 50,473 87,481 87,613 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 200,877 $ 164,777 $ 384,002 $ 295,633

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Subscription cost of revenue $ 5,389 $ 3,581 $ 10,434 $ 7,161 Sales and marketing 602 446 1,205 977 General and administrative 346 75 693 138 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 6,337 $ 4,102 $ 12,332 $ 8,276

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses (credit), net as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Research and development $ — $ — $ 477 $ 371 General and administrative 535 (3 ) 2,682 (73 ) Total acquisition-related expenses (credits), net $ 535 $ (3 ) $ 3,159 $ 298

(4) Includes mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and marketing $ 108 $ 32 $ 143 $ 35 Research and development 134 13 146 14 General and administrative 8 7 21 7 Total mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities $ 250 $ 52 $ 310 $ 56

(5) Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 General and administrative $ — $ 2,097 $ — $ 2,097 Total legal reserve and settlement charges $ — $ 2,097 $ — $ 2,097

(6) Includes Channel File 291 Incident related costs such as legal fees, remediation costs, and sensor testing costs, among others, as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and marketing $ 3,093 $ — $ 3,093 $ — Research and development 1,001 — 1,001 — General and administrative 1,038 — 1,038 — Total Channel File 291 Incident related costs $ 5,132 $ — $ 5,132 $ —

(7) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest expense $ 547 $ 547 $ 1,093 $ 1,093 Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount $ 547 $ 547 $ 1,093 $ 1,093

(8) Includes gains (losses) and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Other income (expense), net $ (646 ) $ 8 $ 6,242 $ 24 Total gains (losses) and other income from strategic investments $ (646 ) $ 8 $ 6,242 $ 24

(9) Includes gains on deferred compensation assets as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Other income, net $ 250 $ 52 $ 310 $ 56 Total gains on deferred compensation assets $ 250 $ 52 $ 310 $ 56

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,038,536 $ 3,375,069 Short-term investments — 99,591 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 661,045 853,105 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 251,246 246,370 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 230,821 183,172 Total current assets 5,181,648 4,757,307 Strategic investments 58,246 56,244 Property and equipment, net 648,474 620,172 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,897 48,211 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 341,539 335,933 Goodwill 721,996 638,041 Intangible assets, net 115,686 114,518 Other long-term assets 88,988 76,094 Total assets $ 7,202,474 $ 6,646,520 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,067 $ 28,180 Accrued expenses 101,300 125,896 Accrued payroll and benefits 205,429 234,624 Operating lease liabilities, current 17,031 14,150 Deferred revenue 2,348,464 2,270,757 Other current liabilities 35,028 23,672 Total current liabilities 2,728,319 2,697,279 Long-term debt 743,238 742,494 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 744,733 783,342 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 31,704 36,230 Other liabilities, noncurrent 63,890 50,086 Total liabilities 4,311,884 4,309,431 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, Class A and Class B 123 121 Additional paid-in capital 3,824,897 3,364,328 Accumulated deficit (969,003 ) (1,058,836 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,102 ) (1,663 ) Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,852,915 2,303,950 Non-controlling interest 37,675 33,139 Total stockholders’ equity 2,890,590 2,337,089 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,202,474 $ 6,646,520

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 92,954 $ 8,975 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,936 56,184 Amortization of intangible assets 12,332 8,276 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 147,851 112,877 Non-cash operating lease cost 7,167 6,331 Stock-based compensation expense 384,002 295,633 Deferred income taxes (1,929 ) (352 ) Realized gains on strategic investments (6,227 ) — Non-cash interest expense 1,785 1,531 Accretion of short-term investments purchased at a discount 2,285 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 192,060 86,718 Deferred contract acquisition costs (158,333 ) (122,007 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (63,224 ) (26,338 ) Accounts payable (72 ) (2,982 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,968 4,935 Accrued payroll and benefits (29,432 ) (30,161 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,113 ) (6,475 ) Deferred revenue 38,859 152,528 Net cash provided by operating activities 709,869 545,673 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (88,937 ) (102,681 ) Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs (24,995 ) (25,975 ) Purchases of strategic investments (2,702 ) (12,177 ) Proceeds from sales of strategic investments 10,895 — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (96,381 ) — Purchases of intangible assets — (500 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 97,300 250,000 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (1,209 ) (876 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 41 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (105,988 ) 107,791 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,464 4,125 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 56,099 45,432 Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (4,085 ) — Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders 5,500 8,088 Net cash provided by financing activities 59,978 57,645 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,040 ) 1,083 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 662,819 712,192 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 3,377,597 2,456,924 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 4,040,416 $ 3,169,116

