CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Achieves record revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, cash flow from operations and free cash flow

Ending ARR grows 42% year-over-year to reach $2.73 billion, adding $174 million in net new ARR

Delivers record GAAP subscription gross margin of 78% and record non-GAAP subscription gross margin of 80%

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024, ended April 30, 2023.

“ CrowdStrike’s first quarter results exceeded our guided metrics and reached new financial milestones, delivering the winning combination of growth, profitability and free cash flow at scale,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s president, chief executive officer and co-founder. “ Our demonstrated leadership in leveraging AI to drive better security outcomes and consolidate security spend strategically positions CrowdStrike to win in our markets.”

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “ Highlights of the quarter included a rule of 75 on a free cash flow basis and records across revenue, gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, and cash flow. Through our relentless focus on execution, we achieved these records while remaining capital efficient and increasing module adoption rates.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $692.6 million, a 42% increase, compared to $487.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue was $651.2 million, a 42% increase, compared to $459.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 42% year-over-year and grew to $2.73 billion as of April 30, 2023, of which $174.2 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.

Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 77% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 79% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $19.5 million, compared to $23.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $115.9 million, compared to $83.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $0.5 million, compared to a loss of $31.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.00, compared to a loss of $0.14 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $136.4 million, compared to $74.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $0.57, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $300.9 million, compared to $215.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $227.4 million, compared to $157.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments was $2.93 billion as of April 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates were 62%, 40% and 23% for five or more, six or more and seven or more modules, respectively, as of April 30, 20231.

Introduced Charlotte AI, a new generative AI security analyst that uses the world’s highest-fidelity security data and is continuously improved through a tight human feedback loop from usage by CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat hunters, managed detection and response operators, and incident response experts.

Announced CrowdStrike and AWS are working together to develop powerful new Generative AI applications that help customers accelerate their cloud, security and AI journeys.

Granted an Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization from the Department of Defense.

Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Q2 2023 report2.

Ranked #1 worldwide for revenue for a second consecutive year in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the new Gartner® report: “ Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022.”3

Announced CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR, a new Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR) service.

Released CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT , the world’s first and only EDR/XDR solution for Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) assets.

Launched a new partnership with Abnormal Security, the leading behavioral AI-based email security platform.

Introduced CrowdStream, a native platform capability that directly connects any data source into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform using Cribl’s observability pipeline technology.

Expanded partnership with Google with industry’s first native EDR/XDR offering for ChromeOS.

Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending July 31, 2023) and increasing its guidance for the fiscal year 2024 (ending January 31, 2024).

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain (loss) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, and losses (gains) from deferred compensation assets. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Q2 FY24 Guidance Full Year FY24 Guidance Total revenue $717.2 – $727.4 million $3,000.5 – $3,036.7 million Non-GAAP income from operations $116.4 – $123.8 million $498.9 – $526.2 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike $129.5 – $137.0 million $562.8 – $590.1 million Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted $0.54 – $0.57 $2.32 – $2.43 Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 242 million 243 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and outlook for its fiscal second quarter and fiscal year 2024 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date: May 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time Pre-registration link for dial-in access: register.vevent.com/register/BI598eb6ba76e2464eae231d18fa2614f0 Webcast: ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the fiscal second quarter and fiscal year 2024. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; CrowdStrike’s limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, public health crises and volatility in the banking and financial services sector.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.

Definition of Module Adoption Rates

1. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, module adoption rates are calculated by taking the total number of customers with five or more, six or more, and seven or more modules, respectively, divided by the total number of subscription customers (excluding Falcon Go customers). Falcon Go customers are defined as customers who have subscribed with the Falcon Go bundle, a package designed for organizations with 100 endpoints or less.

Reports Referenced and Disclaimers

2. The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response, Q2 2023 report, Forrester Research, Inc., May 18, 2023

3. Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022, Rahul Yadav, Travis Lee, Matt Milone, Akshita Joshi, Shailendra Upadhyay, 18 April 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner content described herein, (the “Gartner Content”) represent(s) research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Revenue Subscription $ 651,175 $ 459,822 Professional services 41,405 28,012 Total revenue 692,580 487,834 Cost of revenue Subscription (1)(2) 142,100 107,942 Professional services (1) 27,130 18,890 Total cost of revenue 169,230 126,832 Gross profit 523,350 361,002 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1)(2) 281,107 193,532 Research and development (1)(3) 179,065 123,399 General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4) 82,634 67,954 Total operating expenses 542,806 384,885 Loss from operations (19,456 ) (23,883 ) Interest expense(5) (6,387 ) (6,298 ) Interest income 30,521 1,507 Other income, net(6)(7) 230 1,705 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,908 (26,969 ) Provision for income taxes(9) 4,409 3,440 Net income (loss) 499 (30,409 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 8 1,114 Net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike $ 491 $ (31,523 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders: Basic 236,414 231,179 Diluted 240,598 231,179

____________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Subscription cost of revenue $ 8,966 $ 6,578 Professional services cost of revenue 4,630 3,001 Sales and marketing 35,739 26,710 Research and development 44,381 34,036 General and administrative 37,140 32,169 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 130,856 $ 102,494

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Subscription cost of revenue $ 3,580 $ 3,425 Sales and marketing 531 649 General and administrative 63 14 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,174 $ 4,088

(3) Includes acquisition-related expenses (credit), net as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Research and development $ 371 $ — General and administrative (70 ) 301 Total acquisition-related expenses, net $ 301 $ 301

(4) Includes mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ 3 $ — Research and development 1 — Total mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities $ 4 $ —

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Interest expense $ 546 $ 546 Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount $ 546 $ 546

(6) Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Other income, net $ 16 $ 2,229 Total gains and other income from strategic investments $ 16 $ 2,229

(7) Includes gains on deferred compensation assets as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Other income, net $ 4 $ — Total gains on deferred compensation assets $ 4 $ —

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) April 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,829,677 $ 2,455,369 Short-term investments 100,000 250,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 461,092 626,181 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 186,901 186,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,100 121,862 Total current assets 3,708,770 3,640,267 Strategic investments 57,877 47,270 Property and equipment, net 523,721 492,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,459 39,936 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 254,397 260,233 Goodwill 430,755 430,645 Intangible assets, net 83,215 86,889 Other long-term assets 28,664 28,965 Total assets $ 5,137,858 $ 5,026,540 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,900 $ 45,372 Accrued expenses 91,494 137,884 Accrued payroll and benefits 151,099 168,767 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,215 13,046 Deferred revenue 1,788,304 1,727,484 Other current liabilities 16,052 16,519 Total current liabilities 2,080,064 2,109,072 Long-term debt 741,377 741,005 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 615,487 627,629 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 36,774 29,567 Other liabilities, noncurrent 29,797 31,833 Total liabilities 3,503,499 3,539,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, Class A and Class B 118 118 Additional paid-in capital 2,752,716 2,612,705 Accumulated deficit (1,147,672 ) (1,148,163 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 139 (1,019 ) Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,605,301 1,463,641 Non-controlling interest 29,058 23,793 Total stockholders’ equity 1,634,359 1,487,434 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,137,858 $ 5,026,540

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 499 $ (30,409 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,409 16,341 Amortization of intangible assets 4,174 4,088 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 55,322 37,592 Non-cash operating lease costs 3,092 2,237 Stock-based compensation expense 130,856 102,494 Deferred income taxes (255 ) 1,752 Non-cash interest expense 754 669 Change in fair value of strategic investments — (2,208 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net 165,089 (1,058 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (49,532 ) (51,354 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,542 ) 4,243 Accounts payable (18,596 ) (36,431 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (36,576 ) (7,300 ) Accrued payroll and benefits (17,281 ) 13,235 Operating lease liabilities (3,199 ) (2,210 ) Deferred revenue 48,678 163,276 Net cash provided by operating activities 300,892 214,957 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (62,264 ) (52,211 ) Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs (10,902 ) (5,214 ) Purchases of strategic investments (10,513 ) (2,825 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (700 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 150,000 — Purchases of deferred compensation investments (290 ) — Net cash used provided by (used in) investing activities 66,031 (60,950 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,651 3,106 Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders 5,257 1,462 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,908 4,568 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (190 ) (2,472 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 374,641 156,103 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,456,924 1,996,633 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,831,565 $ 2,152,736

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2023 2022 GAAP subscription revenue $ 651,175 $ 459,822 GAAP professional services revenue 41,405 28,012 GAAP total revenue $ 692,580 $ 487,834 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 509,075 $ 351,880 Stock based compensation expense 8,966 6,578 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,580 3,425 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 521,621 $ 361,883 GAAP subscription gross margin 78 % 77 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 80 % 79 % GAAP professional services gross profit $ 14,275 $ 9,122 Stock based compensation expense 4,630 3,001 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 18,905 $ 12,123 GAAP professional services gross margin 34 % 33 % Non-GAAP professional services gross margin 46 % 43 % Total GAAP gross margin 76 % 74 % Total Non-GAAP gross margin 78 % 77 % GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 281,107 $ 193,532 Stock based compensation expense (35,739 ) (26,710 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (531 ) (649 ) Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities (3 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 244,834 $ 166,173 GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 41 % 40 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 35 % 34 % GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 179,065 $ 123,399 Stock based compensation expense (44,381 ) (34,036 ) Acquisition-related expenses (371 ) — Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities (1 ) — Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 134,312 $ 89,363 GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 26 % 25 % Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 19 % 18 % GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 82,634 $ 67,954 Stock based compensation expense (37,140 ) (32,169 ) Acquisition-related credit (expense) 70 (301 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (63 ) (14 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 45,501 $ 35,470 GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 12 % 14 % Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue 7 % 7 %

