CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Achieves record revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, cash flow from operations and free cash flow
  • Ending ARR grows 42% year-over-year to reach $2.73 billion, adding $174 million in net new ARR
  • Delivers record GAAP subscription gross margin of 78% and record non-GAAP subscription gross margin of 80%

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024, ended April 30, 2023.

CrowdStrike’s first quarter results exceeded our guided metrics and reached new financial milestones, delivering the winning combination of growth, profitability and free cash flow at scale,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s president, chief executive officer and co-founder. “Our demonstrated leadership in leveraging AI to drive better security outcomes and consolidate security spend strategically positions CrowdStrike to win in our markets.”

Commenting on the company’s financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike’s chief financial officer, added, “Highlights of the quarter included a rule of 75 on a free cash flow basis and records across revenue, gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, and cash flow. Through our relentless focus on execution, we achieved these records while remaining capital efficient and increasing module adoption rates.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $692.6 million, a 42% increase, compared to $487.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue was $651.2 million, a 42% increase, compared to $459.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 42% year-over-year and grew to $2.73 billion as of April 30, 2023, of which $174.2 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 77% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 79% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $19.5 million, compared to $23.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $115.9 million, compared to $83.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $0.5 million, compared to a loss of $31.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.00, compared to a loss of $0.14 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $136.4 million, compared to $74.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $0.57, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $300.9 million, compared to $215.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $227.4 million, compared to $157.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments was $2.93 billion as of April 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

  • CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates were 62%, 40% and 23% for five or more, six or more and seven or more modules, respectively, as of April 30, 20231.
  • Introduced Charlotte AI, a new generative AI security analyst that uses the world’s highest-fidelity security data and is continuously improved through a tight human feedback loop from usage by CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat hunters, managed detection and response operators, and incident response experts.
  • Announced CrowdStrike and AWS are working together to develop powerful new Generative AI applications that help customers accelerate their cloud, security and AI journeys.
  • Granted an Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization from the Department of Defense.
  • Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Q2 2023 report2.
  • Ranked #1 worldwide for revenue for a second consecutive year in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in the new Gartner® report: “Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022.”3
  • Announced CrowdStrike Falcon Complete XDR, a new Managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR) service.
  • Released CrowdStrike Falcon Insight for IoT, the world’s first and only EDR/XDR solution for Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) assets.
  • Launched a new partnership with Abnormal Security, the leading behavioral AI-based email security platform.
  • Introduced CrowdStream, a native platform capability that directly connects any data source into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform using Cribl’s observability pipeline technology.
  • Expanded partnership with Google with industry’s first native EDR/XDR offering for ChromeOS.
  • Named to the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending July 31, 2023) and increasing its guidance for the fiscal year 2024 (ending January 31, 2024).

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, gain (loss) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses, and losses (gains) from deferred compensation assets. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

 

Q2 FY24

Guidance

 

Full Year FY24

Guidance

Total revenue

$717.2 – $727.4 million

 

$3,000.5 – $3,036.7 million

Non-GAAP income from operations

$116.4 – $123.8 million

 

$498.9 – $526.2 million

Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike

$129.5 – $137.0 million

 

$562.8 – $590.1 million

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted

$0.54 – $0.57

 

$2.32 – $2.43

Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

242 million

 

243 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

CrowdStrike will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and outlook for its fiscal second quarter and fiscal year 2024 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A recorded webcast of the event will also be available for one year on the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com.

Date:

May 31, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Pre-registration link for dial-in access:

register.vevent.com/register/BI598eb6ba76e2464eae231d18fa2614f0

Webcast:

ir.crowdstrike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the fiscal second quarter and fiscal year 2024. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; CrowdStrike’s limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, public health crises and volatility in the banking and financial services sector.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.

Definition of Module Adoption Rates

1. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, module adoption rates are calculated by taking the total number of customers with five or more, six or more, and seven or more modules, respectively, divided by the total number of subscription customers (excluding Falcon Go customers). Falcon Go customers are defined as customers who have subscribed with the Falcon Go bundle, a package designed for organizations with 100 endpoints or less.

Reports Referenced and Disclaimers

2. The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response, Q2 2023 report, Forrester Research, Inc., May 18, 2023

3. Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022, Rahul Yadav, Travis Lee, Matt Milone, Akshita Joshi, Shailendra Upadhyay, 18 April 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner content described herein, (the “Gartner Content”) represent(s) research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenue

 

 

 

Subscription

$

651,175

 

 

$

459,822

 

Professional services

 

41,405

 

 

 

28,012

 

Total revenue

 

692,580

 

 

 

487,834

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

Subscription (1)(2)

 

142,100

 

 

 

107,942

 

Professional services (1)

 

27,130

 

 

 

18,890

 

Total cost of revenue

 

169,230

 

 

 

126,832

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

523,350

 

 

 

361,002

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)(2)

 

281,107

 

 

 

193,532

 

Research and development (1)(3)

 

179,065

 

 

 

123,399

 

General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)

 

82,634

 

 

 

67,954

 

Total operating expenses

 

542,806

 

 

 

384,885

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(19,456

)

 

 

(23,883

)

Interest expense(5)

 

(6,387

)

 

 

(6,298

)

Interest income

 

30,521

 

 

 

1,507

 

Other income, net(6)(7)

 

230

 

 

 

1,705

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

4,908

 

 

 

(26,969

)

Provision for income taxes(9)

 

4,409

 

 

 

3,440

 

Net income (loss)

 

499

 

 

 

(30,409

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

8

 

 

 

1,114

 

Net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike

$

491

 

 

$

(31,523

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Diluted

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.14

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

 

236,414

 

 

 

231,179

 

Diluted

 

240,598

 

 

 

231,179

 

____________________________

 

 

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Subscription cost of revenue

$

8,966

 

$

6,578

Professional services cost of revenue

 

4,630

 

 

3,001

Sales and marketing

 

35,739

 

 

26,710

Research and development

 

44,381

 

 

34,036

General and administrative

 

37,140

 

 

32,169

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

130,856

 

$

102,494

 

 

(2)

Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Subscription cost of revenue

$

3,580

 

$

3,425

Sales and marketing

 

531

 

 

649

General and administrative

 

63

 

 

14

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

4,174

 

$

4,088

(3)

Includes acquisition-related expenses (credit), net as follows (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

Research and development

$

371

 

 

$

General and administrative

 

(70

)

 

 

301

Total acquisition-related expenses, net

$

301

 

 

$

301

 

 

(4)

Includes mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Sales and marketing

$

3

 

$

Research and development

 

1

 

 

Total mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

$

4

 

$

(5)

Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Interest expense

$

546

 

$

546

Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

$

546

 

$

546

(6)

Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Other income, net

$

16

 

$

2,229

Total gains and other income from strategic investments

$

16

 

$

2,229

(7)

Includes gains on deferred compensation assets as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

Other income, net

$

4

 

$

Total gains on deferred compensation assets

$

4

 

$

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

April 30, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,829,677

 

 

$

2,455,369

 

Short-term investments

 

100,000

 

 

 

250,000

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

461,092

 

 

 

626,181

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

186,901

 

 

 

186,855

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

131,100

 

 

 

121,862

 

Total current assets

 

3,708,770

 

 

 

3,640,267

 

Strategic investments

 

57,877

 

 

 

47,270

 

Property and equipment, net

 

523,721

 

 

 

492,335

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

50,459

 

 

 

39,936

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

254,397

 

 

 

260,233

 

Goodwill

 

430,755

 

 

 

430,645

 

Intangible assets, net

 

83,215

 

 

 

86,889

 

Other long-term assets

 

28,664

 

 

 

28,965

 

Total assets

$

5,137,858

 

 

$

5,026,540

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

16,900

 

 

$

45,372

 

Accrued expenses

 

91,494

 

 

 

137,884

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

151,099

 

 

 

168,767

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

16,215

 

 

 

13,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,788,304

 

 

 

1,727,484

 

Other current liabilities

 

16,052

 

 

 

16,519

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,080,064

 

 

 

2,109,072

 

Long-term debt

 

741,377

 

 

 

741,005

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

615,487

 

 

 

627,629

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

36,774

 

 

 

29,567

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

29,797

 

 

 

31,833

 

Total liabilities

 

3,503,499

 

 

 

3,539,106

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, Class A and Class B

 

118

 

 

 

118

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,752,716

 

 

 

2,612,705

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,147,672

)

 

 

(1,148,163

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

139

 

 

 

(1,019

)

Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,605,301

 

 

 

1,463,641

 

Non-controlling interest

 

29,058

 

 

 

23,793

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,634,359

 

 

 

1,487,434

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,137,858

 

 

$

5,026,540

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

499

 

 

$

(30,409

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

26,409

 

 

 

16,341

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

4,174

 

 

 

4,088

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

55,322

 

 

 

37,592

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

3,092

 

 

 

2,237

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

130,856

 

 

 

102,494

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(255

)

 

 

1,752

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

754

 

 

 

669

 

Change in fair value of strategic investments

 

 

 

 

(2,208

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

165,089

 

 

 

(1,058

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(49,532

)

 

 

(51,354

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(8,542

)

 

 

4,243

 

Accounts payable

 

(18,596

)

 

 

(36,431

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(36,576

)

 

 

(7,300

)

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

(17,281

)

 

 

13,235

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,199

)

 

 

(2,210

)

Deferred revenue

 

48,678

 

 

 

163,276

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

300,892

 

 

 

214,957

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(62,264

)

 

 

(52,211

)

Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs

 

(10,902

)

 

 

(5,214

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(10,513

)

 

 

(2,825

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(700

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

 

150,000

 

 

 

 

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

 

(290

)

 

 

 

Net cash used provided by (used in) investing activities

 

66,031

 

 

 

(60,950

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

2,651

 

 

 

3,106

 

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders

 

5,257

 

 

 

1,462

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

7,908

 

 

 

4,568

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(190

)

 

 

(2,472

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

374,641

 

 

 

156,103

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

2,456,924

 

 

 

1,996,633

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,831,565

 

 

$

2,152,736

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

GAAP subscription revenue

$

651,175

 

 

$

459,822

 

GAAP professional services revenue

 

41,405

 

 

 

28,012

 

GAAP total revenue

$

692,580

 

 

$

487,834

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross profit

$

509,075

 

 

$

351,880

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

8,966

 

 

 

6,578

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

3,580

 

 

 

3,425

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$

521,621

 

 

$

361,883

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross margin

 

78

%

 

 

77

%

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

 

80

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross profit

$

14,275

 

 

$

9,122

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

4,630

 

 

 

3,001

 

Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

$

18,905

 

 

$

12,123

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross margin

 

34

%

 

 

33

%

Non-GAAP professional services gross margin

 

46

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP gross margin

 

76

%

 

 

74

%

Total Non-GAAP gross margin

 

78

%

 

 

77

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

281,107

 

 

$

193,532

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

(35,739

)

 

 

(26,710

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(531

)

 

 

(649

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

(3

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

244,834

 

 

$

166,173

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

41

%

 

 

40

%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

35

%

 

 

34

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

179,065

 

 

$

123,399

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

(44,381

)

 

 

(34,036

)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

(371

)

 

 

 

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

134,312

 

 

$

89,363

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

26

%

 

 

25

%

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

19

%

 

 

18

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

82,634

 

 

$

67,954

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

(37,140

)

 

 

(32,169

)

Acquisition-related credit (expense)

 

70

 

 

 

(301

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(63

)

 

 

(14

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

45,501

 

 

$

35,470

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

12

%

 

 

14

%

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

7

%

 

 

7

%

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations

investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742

Press Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Kevin Benacci, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com
216-409-5055

Read full story here

